Landscape boards commit to historic reconciliation and First Nations partnerships

The chairs of South Australia's nine landscape boards have made a strong commitment to reconciliation and to strengthening partnerships with First Nations people. As pen hit the paper during the signing of a historic 'Statement of Commitment', all boards made an formal commitment to collaborate and work towards statewide landscape priorities. The statement was developed in consultation with cultural authorities, including the First Nations Coordinating Committee and SA Native Title Services. It gives twelve commitments to guide how each board will embed First Nations partnerships and expertise in delivering regional landscape plans. Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board chair David Greenhough, who also chairs of the collective of landscape board chairs, said he is confident that setting out the agreed commitments will create great benefits. He explained that hopes it will see better integration of First Nations partnerships, as well as engagement into landscape management and community capacity building. "We have committed to learn from and with our First Nations partners, actively seek their ideas and support their aspirations," Mr Greenhough said. "Each of the nine Landscape SA regions encompass rich and diverse cultural stories and histories. "Through signing this statement each board is committing to build stronger relationships with Aboriginal people and organisations in SA, and supporting their greater economic prosperity and wellbeing." The collective approach is centred heavily around the desire to look after the state's land, water and people. "We have worked with First Nations authorities to ensure the statement genuinely honours the intent of reconciliation and the 'Closing the Gap' principles, and reflects our pledge to deliver," Mr Greenhough said. The statement stipulates that through knowledge sharing and long-term conversations, the boards commit to implementing actions that will result in the management, protection and restoration of regional landscapes. Recognising each region has very different cultural contexts, each local action plan will look different, but will be tailored with and for the local Aboriginal communities. The signed statement will be proudly displayed in offices around the state and on each local landscape board website.

