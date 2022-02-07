Jordan McMillan to take on the world following blistering sprint

news, local-news,

After many grueling training sessions to try and run a Junior World Qualifier, Jordan McMillan has booked her place at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Colombia. In warm conditions, the talented sprinter was quick out of the blocks last fortnight at SA Athletics Stadium, recording a terrific 100 metre time of 11.88 seconds against strong competition. While always optimistic before every race, Jordan admitted she had a strange feeling that she was potentially about to run a personal best. "When I was warming up and I kept saying in my head 'today is the day', I don't know why I was saying it but I was feeling good leading into the race," Jordan said. After flying across the track, it wasn't initially apparent that she accomplished her desired goal, due to waiting for the confirmation of the official race times. "It takes ages for the times to come back from Athletics SA, but we knew it was a pretty good run, so we were waiting there for maybe 15 minutes for the times to come out," Jordan said. "The time came out and I said to my parents 'I am not far away from the World Junior Qualifier'. We sat down and watched some of the events, and not long after, mum said that we got the qualifier." After confirming her race time with Athletics SA chief executive officer Shane Fuller, Jordan, along with her parents, celebrated the impressive accomplishment. Jordan explained that a change in the original World Junior Qualifier time worked in her favour, with Athletics Australia historically wanting athletes who qualified to be genuine medal contenders. "The original World Junior Qualifier time was 11.75 seconds, but this season they changed it to the rest of the world's standard," she said. "Athletics Australia usually lower the time because they want their athletes to medal or make finals." It has already been an impressive season for the talented sprinter, with countless years of training at a world-class level resulting in world-class performances on the track. Despite being initially surprised at running a Junior World Qualifier, Jordan explained that she was incredibly excited to continue her meteoric rise and perform strongly at the world championships in August. The next couple of months will see here focus heavily on improving her speed, as well as her endurance, in the hopes of lowering her already quick 100 metre time. Jordan said she has been invited to an U20 national relay camp, allowing her to train with and against some incredible athletes over a five-day period. With the world at her feet, there will be a huge amount of support behind Jordan, as she tries to achieve her dreams one stride at a time.

