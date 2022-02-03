Fleurieu riders set to compete in Finke Desert Race

news, local-news,

Eight of the Fleurieu's most competitive motorbike riders will take part in this year's Finke Desert Race. The race is a two-day off-road, multi-terrain event that travels 460 kilometres, from Alice Springs, over the Finke River, and to the Aputula (Finke) Community. One of the Northern Territory's biggest annual sporting events, Finke is raced over the Queen's Birthday long weekend. More than 600 competitors take part every year; this year, 626 competitors have already been confirmed. Among the eight locals who have had their entries confirmed are Daniel Banks, of Strathalbyn, Alexander Blencowe, of Tooperang, Sam Curnow, of Currency Creek, Andrew Dimitropoulos, of McLaren Vale, John Hansberry, of Middleton, Dean McMillan, of Myponga, Simon Sweeney, of Tooperang, and Kye Twigden, of McLaren Flat, according to the race's website. Daniel Banks - YAMAHA YZ450F, Class 5, #X16 Alexander Blencowe - YAMAHA WR450F, Class 5, #512 Sam Curnow - KTM 250 SX-F, Class 4, #446 Andrew Dimitropoulos - KTM 450 EXC-F, Class 5, #X81 John Hansberry - KTM 500 EXC-F, Class 6, #696 Dean McMillan - HUSQVARNA FE 501, Class 8, #852 Simon Sweeney - KTM 450 EXC-F, Class 7, #740 Kye Twigden - KTM 350 EXC-F, Class 5, #580

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/71c2da38-188b-4ba9-86ca-c983492d9e7a.png/r0_273_1170_934_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg