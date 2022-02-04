news, local-news,

There is a very curious group who meet every Monday afternoon from 1pm to 3pm and hold a monthly get together on the second Thursday of the month. The Encounter Bay History Group have 26 people involved and they trace with use of DNA, a person's history. There is a saying 'you can choose your friends, but you cannot choose your family' and family history researchers Tracey Treloar and Peggy Beckett have spent years finding out whether their family tree linked up with convicts or royalty. Tracey is the group's DNA expert and with a lot of hard work has enabled Peggy and many others to trace previously unknown ancestors. "I already knew I had Greek and Scottish ancestors and Peggy knew she was British, but Peggy was amazed to discover through her DNA results that she is also a quarter Jewish through her paternal grandfather," Tracey said. The research certainly does not stop there as the pair delve back into the Middle Ages to discover many surprises. "The biggest surprise and a huge coincidence is we discovered that on the British side we are both descended from William The Conqueror, the first Norman King of England," Tracey said. "Our research takes us back further to William The Conqueror's Scandinavian forebears." More than 36 generations occupy the family trees they have constructed. Peggy is linked to two Royal lines, a Welsh King and Princes of 52 generations and said one of the most interesting ancestors was a Finnish pirate named Hrolfe Ragnvaldsson, who was born in 846. "He was known as Rolf the Ganger and pillaged the coast of northern Europe for many years and was a thoroughly nasty fellow. When he reached the coast of northern France, around Normandy, the terrified locals offered him the title Duke Of Normandy to appease him," Peggy said. "He accepted, settled there and raised a family. His three times grandson was William The Conqueror, who became King William of England in 1066 after the Battle of Hastings. "Some ancestors my not have such a colourful history, but finding out is interesting, fun and often addictive." Peggy has been interested in her heritage for approximately 30 years and Tracey since 2012. "I am linked to Marjory Countess of Carrick who lost her husband at the Crusades in 1269 and after hearing the news, locked the man who delivered the sad message in the castle until he agreed to marry her," Tracey said. "His name was Robert de Brus, who became the father of Robert the Bruce and was King of Scotland." Tracey said it was like problem solving and being a detective, as you follow all the different strands. "You hear about people going off to the Crusades, but now it gives us a greater connection. It gives significance on names your family has inherited over time," Tracey said. "Peggy and I were both lucky to have family bibles. My family bible is the oldest in the state library of New South Wales. It dates back to the 1600s. Peggy's dates back to the 1720s. "It gave us our start and then we researched back and forward from those dates. We solve mysteries and puzzles and is is so satisfying. it is so great for the mind and we welcome others to join us." To take part ring the library on 8551 073 to book your Monday help session or visit www.encounterbayfhg.org You can receive three free sessions and if you wish to continue you are invited to join the group at an annual subscription of $25. This will include the monthly meting on the second Thursday of the month from 10am to 12 noon at the library.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/8fb0aa79-524f-46cd-ad7a-e34991d2acbb.JPG/r361_336_4851_2873_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg