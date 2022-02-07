Safer Fleurieu roads expected as duplication works push ahead

news, local-news,

Early works for the Main South Road and Victor Harbor Road duplication sections are now underway, as part of the $560 million Fleurieu Connections Package. The highly anticipated package will not only provide safer and smoother travel for South Australians, it will also create 770 full-time jobs per year during the construction process. Surveying, service location and geotechnical investigations have begun along Main South Road, between Seaford and Aldinga, as well as Victor Harbor Road, between Main South Road and McLaren Vale. Premier Steven Marshall explained that the projects will improve safety and travel times for people looking to travel to some of the state's best tourism locations. "The Fleurieu Connections Package will benefit thousands of South Australians who live and holiday in this region by providing safer and faster journeys," he said. "This means less time sitting in traffic and more time enjoying what this beautiful region has to offer." With the aforementioned roads used frequently, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Corey Wingard said it was important that the projects were molded by passionate locals. "We have done extensive community consultation and planning works that have been needed for this project and have come up with the two grade separations at Tatachilla Road and at Port Road in Aldinga," he said. "We are now reaching out to the community to tell us their thoughts on a preferred solution for Victor Harbor Road between Main Road, McLaren Vale and Tatachilla Road and to Willunga Hill. "Feedback from those who use these roads regularly is vital to ensuring we get the best possible outcome, so I encourage people to tell us what they think via the survey." The package includes duplication of Main South Road from Seaford to Aldinga, a '2+1' lane road layout from Aldinga to Sellicks Beach and a duplication of Victor Harbor Road, between Main South Road, and the start of the left turn into McLaren Vale. Senator for South Australia Andrew McLachlan said additional safety treatments along Victor Harbor Road, including an overtaking lane at Hindmarsh Valley, also form part of the works. "Detailed design is now underway for the incredibly exciting Main South Road Stage 1 and Victor Harbor Road duplications," he said. A concept design for Main South Road Stage 2 (between Aldinga and Sellicks Beach) is being developed, with the information to be provided to the community for feedback in the coming months. Mr McLachlan believes the project will "completely transform" the gateways to the Fleurieu for locals, as well as tourists. "The Fleurieu Peninsula is globally recognised for its primary production and is one of South Australia's premier tourism destinations," he said. "These roads carry hundreds of thousands of motorists each year and these upgrades will ensure drivers can travel safer and get home sooner." Major construction works will start on the Seaford to Aldinga section of Main South Road in mid-2022. Following the South Australian Government's announcement that early works were commencing, the SA Labor Party also unveiled its plans to deliver a full duplication of Main South Road. If elected, the party said it will also invest in grade separation and road alignment at Aldinga Beach Road and Aldinga Road, and three overtaking lanes between Myponga and Cape Jervis. Member for Mawson Leon Bignell said the SA Government's plan to duplicate Main South Road from Aldinga to Sellicks with just three lanes was unsatisfactory. "They stole a lane from this project and Labor will restore the lane, so it is a true duplication to ease congestion and improve traffic flow for the thousands of people who use this road every day," he said. A strong advocate for his electorate, Mr Bignell said it was incredibly important to deliver roads that cater for various vehicles and allow travellers to return home safely. "We have a mix of heavy freight vehicles, tourist buses, agricultural vehicles, and cars and I see first-hand every week the dangers that poor infrastructure poses to the safety of road users along Main South Road," he said. "We will also fix other sections of Main South Road at Aldinga and create overtaking lanes between Myponga and Cape Jervis to make it safer for people driving to and from the Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island to the city."

