Mount Compass resident joins MDBA Basin Community Committee

Mount Compass resident Warren Jacobs is one of six new members who have joined the Murray-Darling Basin Authority's Basin Community Committee. Mr Jacobs becomes the second South Australian on the committee, joining Neil Martinson, of Renmark, who is a continuing member. The committee provides feedback on the Authority's performance and functionality in areas such as community engagement with each draft Basin Plan, community matters relating to Basin water resources, and issues the Authority refers to the committee. Federal Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt was keen to continue working with the 15-person committee, which is established under the Water Act 2007. "All 15 members will bring strong local insights and knowledge from communities across the Murray-Darling Basin to share with the Authority and Basin governments," Mr Pitt said. "Members' connection with communities across the Basin is highly valued by the Authority, its partners and Ministerial Council as water management is deeply important to communities in so many ways." The full committee consists of: Phil Duncan (Moree, NSW) as Chair Sam Coulton (Goondiwindi, Qld) Samantha O'Toole (St George, Qld) Rachel Kelly (Moama, NSW) Ed Fessey (Brewarrina, NSW) Adrian Weston (Rushworth, Vic) Sue Rudd (Merbein, Vic) Neil Martinson (Renmark, SA) Andrew Drysdale (Top Camp, Qld) Feli McHughes (Lightning Ridge, NSW) Alice Williams (Orange, NSW) Mike Gilby (Irymple, Vic) Emelia Sudholdz (Horsham, Vic) Warren Jacobs (Mount Compass, SA) Susan Madden, of Dubbo in NSW, is the Authority's member of the Committee.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/bcb6a11e-c2c1-4a59-b745-7920ebf328b1.JPG/r0_231_4928_3015_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg