The South Coast Choral and Arts Society (SCCAS) is under new leadership. After nine years in the role, SCCAS president Helen Williams has passed the baton on to Julie Kelly. Helen has been with the Society for almost 40 years, onstage, behind the scenes and most recently as president. During her time as president, she saw the Society through 13 successful shows, celebrations for their 70th anniversary and a global pandemic. While she is stepping down as president, Helen will still be an integral part of the Society and remains on the Management Committee. Incoming president Julie Kelly has been with the Society for more than 20 years. Her first show was The Pajama Game (1999) and her most recent The Addams Family (2019) and she was on stage for every musical in between. Locals are sure to remember some of Julie's stage appearances including Mrs Sowerberry in Oliver, Aunty Em in The Wizard of Oz and Grandma Addams in the Addams Family. Julie has also been involved in the Society's Choral Group, sat on production teams as assistant director and has been vice-president for several years. Last year she was awarded Life Membership of the Society. The Society welcomes Julie to the role. Her years of experience in theatre and leadership will be an asset as the Society moves forward. The Society is preparing for their next stage show, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, which will be performed in October 2022. There are also Choral and Band concerts planned for later in the year. For information on all SCCAS activities, visit: sccas.org.au

