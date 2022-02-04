news, local-news,

With support from the Southern Fleurieu Health Advisory Council, St John Ambulance SA and the Encounter Bay Rotary Club, the City of Victor Harbor has installed an automated external defibrillator (AED) to service the Encounter Bay area. The City of Victor Harbor has installed the publicly accessible AED at the Bluff Boat Ramp (visibly located nearby the ticketing machine), which may help to provide life-saving treatment during a cardiac emergency. The Encounter Bay area is a popular place for recreation, but has sadly been the location of several tragedies in past years. An AED is a portable medical device designed to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. Essentially, the device uses electricity to re-start the heart or shock it back into its correct rhythm. Sudden cardiac arrest can affect anyone, anywhere, at any time, so quick access to defibrillation is essential. The City of Victor Harbor is committed to improving and providing facilities that can support safety for the community, and is hopeful that the new AED may help to prevent future tragedies. Following advice from the Southern Fleurieu Health Advisory Council, council worked closely with St John Ambulance SA to determine a suitable location for the AED and completed installation on January 20. The public safety initiative was supported by a $1000 donation from the Encounter Bay Rotary Club and a $2000 contribution from the City of Victor Harbor. City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Dr Moira Jenkins, said the installation of the AED was a wonderful collaboration of many organisations. "This is what community is all about," Dr Jenkins said.. "Encounter Bay and specifically the Bluff Boat Ramp area was lacking a device of this kind, so it has been good to see so many people passionately working to remediate this. "The Bluff Boat Ramp is a busy location especially during holidays for boaties and families, as they utilise our magnificent coastline and marine environment." In the event of a cardiac emergency, any member of the public can use an AED. Simply open the device and follow the instructions provided. For information on AEDs and how to use one, visit healthdirect.gov.au/defibrillators

