Aldinga wastewater services harnessing the power of the summer sun

SA Water's wastewater treatment plant in Aldinga is now being powered by the force of the South Australian sun. Almost 4000 solar panels will power the treatment plant as part of the utility's renewable energy initiative to reduce operational costs and carbon emissions. With more than 1,000 kilowatt hours of on-site battery storage, the fixed tilt solar array is able to generate up to 2,439 megawatt hours of clean, green solar energy per year. SA Water's senior manager of zero cost energy future Nicola Murphy said the solar array is among more than 30 installed at its storage tanks, treatment plants and other infrastructure sites. "With our extensive water and wastewater operations across SA making us one of the state's largest electricity consumers, we want to harness new technology and initiatives to keep our operating costs low and stable," she said. "Now energised and taking in the summer sun, these 3,996 solar photovoltaic panels at Aldinga can generate enough solar energy to power more than 400 average South Australian homes ever year. "We're also proud to set an example as proactive environmental leaders in South Australia, with this particular array reducing carbon emissions by more than 1,000 tonnes each year of operation." One of the largest renewable energy projects in the industry, SA Water's zero cost energy future initiative will generate around 242 gigawatt hours of solar energy, along with 34 megawatt hours of battery storage. Almost 370,000 solar panels are now in the ground at SA Water locations, ranging from small rooftop arrays to more than 60,000 panels helping power the 350-plus-kilometre Morgan to Whyalla Pipeline. Ms Murphy explained that significant progress has already been made by SA Water, and that the state was leading the way nationwide. "With significant progress already made, our team is busy getting our remaining sites energised and connected to the national electricity grid," Ms Murphy said. "This initiative was designed by our people, and shows South Australians leading the way with the smarts and skills to integrate renewable energy and storage across our existing plants, pump stations and other land holdings."

