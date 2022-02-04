news, local-news,

The Milang to Goolwa Yacht race has been held and on one boat was a father/son combination. On the trailer sailor 'Mackie' were the father/son team of Justin and Darren Stanbridge. Mackie won line honours and handicap winners in division 5 for the third consecutive year. Justin said it was the first time someone has won on three consecutive occasions in division 5. "I purchased and conducted a full refurbish on 'Mackie' a Farr 6 in 2016. I purchased the boat with my grandfather David Davo Stanbridge. Davo had previously owned a Farr 6 'Ayla' and won the Milang to Goolwa in 1993," Justin said "Davo had great success in 'Ayla' in many events though out the lower lakes and as a sign of recognition the Clayton Bay Boat Club (CBBC) named a trophy Dave Stanbridge Trophy for the first Farr 6 over the line. "I purchased the boat, from fond memories of sailing on 'Ayla' as a child and to compete for the Dave Stanbridge Trophy." Team Mackie has since won the Dave Stanbridge Trophy in consecutive years. "Davo has was given the job of naming the boat, in which he called it 'Mackie' after his late wife Maxine Stanbridge. He said that he would always say to Maxine "now come on Mackie" when he was in trouble, normally because he had just bought another boat," Justin recalled.. "Davo is unable to sail due to health conditions, how ever still comes to watch the racing and can be heard yelling from the Clayton cliffs 'go Mackie'." Mackie was bought to compete in the Dave Stanbridge trophy, however it has also now won events including:- Milang to Goolwa x 3, Goolwa to Milang x 2, Goolwa to Meningie, Port Line Cup, Farr 6 One Design Regatta, Dauntless Cup x 2, series winner CBBC, series winner Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club (GRYC) (summer and winter).. Davo's daughter Narelle Kusabs (nee Stanbridge) also crews for team 'Mackie'. Narelle also skippers 'Mackie', winning the two previous women helm's races at GRYC. Justin and Darren are members of both GRYC and CBBC. Also currently support CBBC through sponsorship and being on the management committee (Darren is the vice Commodore of CBBC).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/7b4d4c31-fe46-41ac-9df9-b71ba2e62fd3.jpeg/r0_965_1365_1736_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg