Lions raffle raises money for Gomier mobility trike purchase

Bay Village resident Norma is the lucky recipient of a $1000 fuel voucher after she bought the first prize-winning ticket in the Victor Harbor and Port Elliot Lions Club raffle. Club president Brian Yuille said although ticket sales were down a little this year, the raffle was still able to net over $2000. This will cover the costs of a Gomier mobility trike for a young fellow in the community who will now be able to join his family on outings. "Our club has a focus on supporting youth, disability, and community development, particularly in areas that government support is reduced," Mr Yuill said. This project has given our club a sense of achieving part of our raison d'etre." An interesting story emerged when one of the Lions members was contacting prize winners. After several unanswered texts and phone calls, one prize winner responded with, "This a scam". It took the Lion some time to convince the man he had genuinely won a Repco toolbox valued at $150. The Victor Harbor and Port Elliot Lions Club would like to thank all who supported the annual raffle. All winners have been notified and the full list of winning tickets and donors may be found later this month in the Classified Ads in The Times.

