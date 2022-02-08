Car fire spreads to paddocks but bomber brings blaze under control

news, local-news,

A car fire which spread to a paddock was brought under control by local firefighters, with the help of an aerial bomber. The Country Fire Service (CFS) was called to Crows Nest Road, Port Elliot at 3.30pm on Sunday, February 6. The service had received a report of a car fire, but once crews arrived, the fire has spread to a nearby grass paddock. Nine CFS crews including seven trucks, two bulk water carriers, and three command vehicles worked to contain the fire. Crews on the ground were assisted by an aerial firebomber, which made two drops. Crows Nest Road was closed for some time while the fire was brought under control. The CFS said the fire scorched two hectares in total, but thanks to the crews' quick response, no other assets were threatened or damaged.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/f0c6f367-18ac-4671-add6-5d63dccb033d_rotated_180.jpg/r19_206_4031_2473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg