Enthusiastic young sailors highlight action-packed day at Goolwa

There was plenty of action at Goolwa Aquatic Club last Sunday, with the resumption of morning junior sail training sessions and usual afternoon racing. A fantastic turnout of 14 enthusiastic young sailors made for a terrific start to the day. Kids took to the water in Optimist and Pacer dinghies, under the supervision of the club's sailing instructor team. For some, it was their first time on the water as part of the 'Come and Try' scheme; others were returning to build on skills they learnt at the January 'Learn-to-Sail' course. The day's activities included some basic boat handling, and a tag-along lake tour for the more advanced kids in Optis, while an impromptu capsize drill was held for the Pacer fleet. Towards the end of the morning session, the north-easterly breeze started to strengthen ominously, with gusts well above the forecast 12-14 knots by late morning. Despite the promising forecast, only six senior fleet boats turned up, and with the gusts becoming stronger and more frequent, the junior crew who'd been considering racing a Pacer thought better of it. The six boats lining up for the start of the first race included; five Sabres and the double handed RS200 'Emotional Damage' of Dave and Kelly Steele. The latter kept a watchful eye on the wind strength, as the gusts of up to around 20 knots were proving somewhat taxing for the lightweight crew. The RS200 was off to an early lead, but it wasn't long before Rob Gale hauled them in, with John Gratton close behind, revelling in the strong conditions. After a close tussle on one of the downwind legs, Dave and Kelly regained the lead, and held off Rob and John to take line honours in Race 1. Ben Kelsey wasn't far behind, with Aleida Steele pipping Peter de Vries by just three seconds to finish fifth. With a shift to the east north east, the wind strengthened even more during the start sequence for Race 2, with gusts of up to 27 knots. The RS200 battled on for several legs, enjoying a screaming downhill reach, but elected to call it quits and leave it to the Sabres. John Gratton in 'Hoodoo' handled the conditions with his usual skill, displaying incredible speed on some of the reaching legs, to ultimately finish in first place by over a minute from Rob Gale in second. Ben Kelsey took third place, with Aleida Steele showing grit in handling the blustery conditions well to finish fourth, less than a minute behind Ben. Peter de Vries joined Dave and Kelly in retiring from the race. With the wind showing no sign of abating, the third race was called off. Ben Kelsey was evidently having too good a time to come in, and was seen enjoying the breeze amongst the vintage boats long after the rest of the dinghies had returned to shore. Based on yardstick corrected time, John Gratton and Rob Gale tied for first place, with Ben Kelsey third. On personal handicap, Aleida's performance was rewarded with a win for the day, with John Gratton second and Ben Kelsey and Rob Gale tied for fourth. Both junior coaching and afternoon racing continue next Sunday; details available on the club's website or Facebook page.

