Discover what's on across the Fleurieu: from Feb 10, 2022

news, local-news,

Music and wine Thursdays @ Molly's continues Thu, Feb 10. Mollydooker Wines, McLaren Vale, 4.30pm till late. Music by Jackson Veitch and food by Staazi & Co. at Mollydooker's new outdoor wine bar, the MollyVan. Bring your own deck chair or picnic rug. For more information, visit www.mollydookerwines.com.au. Tech help Tech Savvy Seniors at Yankalilla Thu, Feb 10. Yankalilla Library. Sessions at 10am, 11am, and 12noon. Free, one-on-one help with technology related questions including mobile phones, tablets, the internet and more. Bookings required - call 8558 2043, email library@yankalilla.sa.gov.au, or visit www.yankalillalibrary.eventbrite.com Family drop-in Meet and spend time with other local families Fri, Feb 11. Amelia Park, Goolwa, 10am-11.30am. Free family drop-in every Friday morning, starting February 11. Meet other local families - all welcome. Free tea, coffee, Oz Harvest Food, and kids activities. For more information, call Goolwa Community Centre on 8555 3941 or Goolwa Children's Centre on 8555 2509. Family band Ferguson Family to play Sat, Feb 12. Newland Uniting Church, Victor Harbor, 7.30pm. Show by the Ferguson Family - Mark, Susan, Ciara, Jasmine and Luka. Book via TryBooking. Mac tribute Enjoy Fleetwood Mac music Sat, Feb 12. Murray Delta Juke Joint, Goolwa, 7pm. Adelaide Fleetwood Mac tribute band The MAC shares the songs and stories behind some of the greatest tunes in the history of rock and roll. Goolwa Market Cittaslow Market at Goolwa Wharf Precinct Sun, Feb 13. Jaralde Park, Goolwa, 9am-1pm. The Cittaslow Goolwa market will be full of top quality local produce, fruit and veg, cakes and bread, hot food and coffee, and local artisans with unique products. There will be live music and products from the Cittaslow Corner in Goolwa. Live music Performance by Rainey Madeleine Sun, Feb 13. Hotel Crown, Victor Harbor, 2pm-5pm. Rainey Madeleine will play live music throughout the afternoon. Market stalls Victor Harbor Beachside Market is open Sun, Feb 13. The Esplanade, Victor Harbor, 9am-4pm. Stores vary from bric-a-brac to fashion, tools, beauty products, jewellery, hot food, coffee and more. Ngarrindjeri storytime Po:rlar peranbun prap (kids sharing group) Thu, Feb 17. Goolwa Library, 10am-11am. For preschool-aged children and their parents/carers. Enjoy Ngarrindjeri story, song and dance with Kyla McHughes. Free but bookings essential - book at www.eventbrite.com.au/o/alexandrina-libraries-26256212879

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/cd23f127-0ea9-4069-886b-5e2a5456b292.JPG/r0_861_1125_1497_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg