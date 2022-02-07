Personal best certificates to inspire South Coast athletes to aim high

news, local-news,

Family, fun and fitness is the motto of South Coast Athletics, and the club is living up to its motto in every way possible. Now into its 40th year, the club celebrated a large number of athletes last Friday night with its new initiative - personal best (PB) certificates. Little Athletics is about striving to achieve your personal best and the introduction of the new certificates will acknowledge when athletes have reached a milestone amount of PBs. In its first year of handing out the awards, the club has now given out 35 certificates for athletes who have achieved 10 or more personal bests. The club has also handed out two for athletes who have achieved more than 15 personal bests this season. "It's a great motivation for our athletes because it rewards them for continually improving throughout the season and hopefully peaking in time for State Individual Championships at the beginning of April," the club said. "If you would like to come and join in the fun of Little Athletics now is a great time. You can finish off the season and take advantage of South Australian Little Athletics Association Half Fee initiative." For more information, visit the club's website: www.southcoastlittleaths.org.au, email at: president@southcoastlittleaths.org.au or send a message the club's Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/0dba082c-ed44-4c5a-8d01-5e0cdc0cf815.PNG/r0_73_560_389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg