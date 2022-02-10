news, local-news,

On March 19, the people of South Australia will vote in the 2022 state election. Will it be the re-election of the Marshall-led Liberal Government or a new Premier sworn in when the Labor Party win office? Currently, in the Lower House the Liberal Party holds 22 seats, the Labor Party has 19 and Independents hold onto six. Political Analyst and Adjunct Professor of Flinders University, Haydon Manning, said a result for the upcoming election was too hard to predict. "It is unprecedented and this will be a very volatile election," Mr Manning said. "Politicians, journalists and the person in the street will find great difficulty in predicting the outcome. "It is hard to get a handle on the mood of the electorate after what we have experienced over the past two years with COVID. "In 2020 and 2021 the Queensland and Western Australian state governments were richly rewarded as voters applauded their government's handling of COVID, but that was 12 months ago." Prof Manning said Premier Steven Marshall could not apply those results to the upcoming South Australian election, so it would be interesting to see if the current government would be rewarded or punished for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. "A significant influence on voters will be how they view how Marshall has handled COVID," Mr Manning said. "Was it too early on November 23 to open our borders? "Overall, Marshall can present a case that his government has handled it well, but over the past few months, voters may look at what the Opposition has to say. "Another factor is how voters see the government with Troy Bell, Dan Cregan, Faser Ellis and Sam Duluk moving to the cross benches. Is the government united? "Running as Independents, and if successful at the election, you would think they would support the Liberal Party if the numbers were required to form government." The re-distribution of electoral boundaries will also play a role in this election, and in particular in the seat of Stuart, where Liberal Dan van Holst Pellekaan will now be against Independent Geoff Brock. "The battlegrounds will be all over the state and any seat held by less than five per cent will be unpredictable," Mr Manning said. "These seats are marginal, but no seat can be taken for granted at this election. "If they do take it for granted, they will get a rude shock as surprises can happen. "Preferences will play a big role and voters are not as rusted on as they once were." "There is the question on what degree do voters see Labor leader Peter Malinauskas as a credible possible Premier. "This will be one of the most interesting elections of recent times." Premier Steven Marshall said the former Labor government had ignored the regions for 16 years, slashing funding and failing to upgrade basic regional infrastructure such as country roads, hospitals, job-creating projects and mobile phone black spots. "Our regions matter. It's something you would have heard me and many of my Liberal colleagues say quite often over the past few years," Mr Marshall said. "It's because we truly recognise the importance of our regions as a key driver of our state economy and critical to the social fabric of South Australia." Mr Marshall said the current government had delivered record investment to improve country health, education, roads and infrastructure and back primary industries and regional businesses and had supported thousands of jobs. "We have listened to the wants and needs of regional South Australia which has informed key decisions such as the creation of the $160 million Regional Growth Fund, the historic lifting of the GM crop moratorium, the $25 million rebuild of the dog fence, significant drought and bushfire recovery support, as well as landmark reform of the commercial fishing sector," he said. "We are spending $140 million on sustainment works for our regional health facilities as part of a record $7.4 billion investment into the health budget and we have plenty more to do. "And we have done all this during throughout a global pandemic. "Unfortunately, as we have seen during this sitting of Parliament, a vote for independents is a vote for Labor." A Labor spokesperson said Opposition leader Peter Malinauskas had a plan for the future for every South Australian. "Labor's priorities are investing in our health system, creating jobs, delivering high quality education and protecting our environment," the spokesperson said. "Labor is scrapping Mr Marshall's $662 million inner-city basketball stadium and instead investing that money in our hospitals and ambulance service, including $100 million dedicated to country health." All eligible South Australians must be enrolled to vote - this includes people who are an Australian citizen or eligible British subject who is over 18 years of age. Enrolments can be checked or lodged online at www.ecsa.sa.gov.au, pick up an enrolment form at any Australian Electoral Commission office located in South Australia, print a form from the website or call 1300 655 232 to have a form sent. Deadline for enrolling is 5pm on Friday, February 25, 2022.

