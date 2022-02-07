Tight margins in Great Southern tennis

news, local-news,

Goolwa and Back Valley cut it fine last Saturday in Great Southern tennis narrowly escaping with close wins in their respective matches. Goolwa overcame a dogged Myponga-Sellicks by one set at Myponga, winning three rubbers each. But crucially for Goolwa, their ladies of Amy Jones and fill-in April Howes took their Myponga-Sellicks counterparts to three sets in the doubles, and that set won by Goolwa was the difference to see Goolwa get the points. The top men single of Ben Schmidt versus Travis Roach was a thriller decided by one break of serve to Goolwa's Roach, while Myponga-Sellicks' Jack Pacitti and Kellie Galbraith had strong singles wins. Back Valley defeated Victor Harbor by the smallest margin of one game after the match was levelled up at three rubbers and four sets each. The sharing of matches was split on gender lines with Victor winning all the men's matches and Back Valley responding by dominating the women's. Craig Littlely for Back Valley with his six games in his loss to Jakob Arbon was a handy contributor, while Victor's Hugo Smit strong win ensured they remained in the contention until the end. Inman Valley made light work of Port Elliot, defeating them by six rubbers and allowing the visitors a mere eight games for the afternoon. In the quintessential "all played well", Inman was ruthless, denying Port Elliot games in two of the eight sets and only allowing one game in four other sets. Port Elliot tried hard to find a way to get into the matches but Inman denied them at every turn to maintain a high standard as the end of the minor round approaches. With three matches remaining, the top four teams appear settled, but it is just a question of positioning that remains. Second-placed Goolwa hosts Victor Harbor and will be looking to put Victor to the sword to keep the pressure on Inman - but Victor will hope to take the renewed confidence from the close loss last week. Victor's Danika Millard will have learnt a lot from last week's experience and she'll enjoy the challenge presented by the Goolwa ladies. Roach is finding his match form at the right time of the season and he and Mike Howard should be too strong for Victor's men. Goolwa by six rubbers. Inman Valley travels to Myponga-Sellicks in the match of the day with both sides in very good form. Their last meeting saw Inman win by two rubbers but the men's double was an epic three-set match and Myponga-Sellick's Craig McCallum had the better of Darren Lush. The Myponga-Sellicks men have continued their improvement into the new year and will be difficult to beat. The return battle of Myponga-Sellicks Ben Schmidt and Dylan Wilson will be great to watch but it will be the women's matches where Inman's Bree Leibhardt and Ella Watters will be aiming to lead Inman to victory and they should do so, winning by two rubbers. Fifth-placed Back Valley welcome fourth place Port Elliot and they must soundly defeat their opposition to have any hope of grabbing the last finals spot. It will take a concerted effort to ensure Port Elliot doesn't win too many matches, even in a losing cause. The women's matchups of Back Valley's Kerryn Pearson and Tania Milne versus Kathryn Witcombe and Julianne Lowrey will be crucial, but it will be a challenge, with the Port Elliot duo last losing to the Back Valley pairing in their first encounter of the season in round four. While Back Valley will be determined Port Elliot should be too strong, winning by two rubbers.

