Federal Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie will plan to lobby with other members of parliament with ageing electorates to cap exorbitant home care administration fees. Some elderly South Australians are being hit with administration fees of up to $1000 per fortnight, with many unhappy with the fees they are being charged by their current providers. Ms Sharkie said that it if the Aged Care Amendment (Making Aged Care Fees Fairer) Bill 2021 is approved by Federal Parliament, it will result in significant caps being placed on various packages. She said the Bill will stop providers from charging any more than 25 per cent in administration for Level 1 and 2 home care packages, and no more than 20 per cent for Level 3 and 4 packages. "The current system is not working. Senior South Australians are not getting the care they really need to stay at home," she said. "Existing legislation just says aged care providers have to keep their management fees and administration costs to a 'reasonable' amount but there are absolutely no guidelines about what 'reasonable' looks like. "So-called competition is not keeping prices down, and some are paying more than 30 per cent and even up to half their packages in administration fees, or the costs are hidden in inflated hourly rates." After surveying more than 15,000 residents aged 75 years or older in the Mayo electorate, Ms Sharkie found that many of the more than 1200 respondents were unhappy with the standard of their packages. One in two respondents explained that they were unhappy or unsure about administration fees in their home care packages, and half of those with packages said there had been no change to their package over time. Ms Sharkie said it was sad to see that nearly one in three of respondents were still waiting for a home care package and one third had been waiting more than 12 months for care. "The vast majority of survey respondents, some 94 per cent, said they were unable to afford daily care which I find staggering," she said. "Many of those surveyed reported paying administration and management fees of up to 48 or 50 per cent, including on packages that are very minimal. "Some of these people were only able to afford one hour of cleaning or gardening a fortnight, and their care plans have hardly changed from one year to another. "I cannot fathom how such low value, static packages can continue to incur such ridiculously high administration and management fees. It's outrageous and it needs to be stopped." She also explained that many older residents who are unhappy with their package find it increasingly difficult to change providers. "If a person is unhappy with the fees they are being charged, it is very difficult to change providers because you need to be computer savvy," she said. "For many people, the greatest benefit to them is the person that actually comes to care, and they don't want to lose that relationship and have someone different. "That means that these people choose to stick with what they have, even if they are unhappy with what they are being charged." Another glaring issue that was raised was the cost associated with leaving a provider, with some charging up to $500 for an exit fee, something Ms Sharkie described as "extortion". "There are some really big problems that could be quickly addressed by government if there were greater rules on what can be charged," Ms Sharkie explained. There is now a push to make sure the Bill is passed so that regulations are put in place to better protect the state's elderly population. Ms Sharkie hopes to join forces with members of parliament in electorates with older age demographics to help support the Bill. "Mayo is the oldest electorate by median age in South Australia. We have created a list of other electorates that have a significant older population," she said. "When I go back to parliament, I will be looking to meet with those members to ask them to join me in trying to put a cap on what can be charged as administration and management fees." The Bill plans to ban exit fees to change providers, and will require providers to offer potential clients a comparative fee schedule for at least five approved providers in their area. If there are fewer than five providers in the region, the schedule must show fees for all approved providers in the area.

