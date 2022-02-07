Wet, windy weather won't stop brave sailors at Victor Harbor

news, local-news,

The weather was wet and wild at the Victor Harbor Yacht Club on Saturday, January 29, but that didn't stop a few brave sailors going out for the Club Championship races. Despite nearly everyone getting wet at least once over the afternoon, the big cats managed two races. Brett Pearsons, on the Arrow Sonic, again came first in both races, keeping his lead placing in the series. He was closely followed by Vice-Commodore Craig Pearsons, on the Arrow Carmma, in second place in both races as well. Simon Meathral and Graham Lovell, on the Yvonne Sacred Mens Business, and Rob Martin and Colin Grundy, on the Nacra 5.8 Waitpinga, fought it out for third place. Simon and Graham got third in the first race, while Rob and Colin beat them for third place in the second race, after recovering from an earlier capsize. The monohulls/small cats division also had a lot of capsizes. They sailed one race with the four boats, but had only two finishes, Commodore Tony Gluyas, on the laser No More Mr Nice Guy, in first, and Charlie Coombs on the bright yellow Arafura GIRT in second. The rescue boat was very active with everyone constantly tipping, at one stage three boats were over at the same time. The VHYC is always happy for visitors to come watch the sailing; there's always someone to talk to if you're keen to start sailing or go out on a rescue boat. Or get involved by joining as a social member and come along to the frequent BBQ nights the club hosts. Contact the club on (08) 8552 4837 or visit their website vhyc.com.au for more information.

