Two-day cricket returns to Great Southern

Two-day cricket returned for the Great Southern's A and B grade sides on the weekend, with the reigning premiers Willunga posting an imposing total at home against McLaren Districts. The Demons have set the Crushers 267 for victory, thanks largely to a 103-run partnership between Harding and S. Roberts for the third wicket. Harding led from the top for his side with 80 off 184 balls, before being run out by his counterpart Nairn. Roberts played the support role early but once Harding was dismissed he took control and finished with a team high 84. McLaren Districts will need the whole side to stand tall in the run chase against a formidable Willunga attack. Goolwa looks a certainty to claim the six points in its match against local rivals Port Elliot and cement its spot at number four on the ladder. Winning the toss and sending the Bloods in paid early dividends as Crees and Jones ripped through the Elliot top order. The Bloods slumped to 5/34 and never recovered, to be bowled out for 72 in the 42nd over. Goolwa ended the day 1/48, requiring a further 25 runs for victory. Goolwa has been known to lose the unlosable in the past, but with nine wickets in hand, the rest should be a formality for the Pies. The final match is evenly poised on the turf with Encounter Bay needing a further 157 runs for victory and nine wickets in hand against Noarlunga. Scarff won the toss for Noarlunga and had no hesitation in batting first. The Shoes' middle order fought hard to set a reasonable total for their side, with Bullard leading the way for the visitors with an important half century. Lintern was extremely economical, taking 2/12 off his 11 overs, with Noarlunga bowled out for 166 in the 60th over. The Bays had a tricky 10 overs and Noarlunga struck early, removing the in-form Marks for two runs. Lintern and Hoffmann will be the key wickets for the Shoes on day two, however if the Bays can start well, they boast match winners more than capable of chasing the total down.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/12ee01b9-4763-45e5-8920-cc1a1649b4c3.jpg/r5_129_2223_1382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg