Many are excited about the return of two-day cricket, with a number of great matches getting started across the region. There were many standout performers with the bat and ball. Noarlunga won the toss and elected to bat first on which looked like a flat pitch. This match is an important game to both teams regarding where they finish on the ladder. Encounter Bay started well, with the Bays getting the big wicket of Jason Scarff, who edged one to gully. Cam Bullard came out attacking early, hitting some boundaries before his partner Parry was caught at short cover, leaving them 2/30. Bullard continued to play his shots, making a quick fire 50, until he was dismissed for 56 at 3/76. Noarlunga continued there good start to the innings, as Burgess and Spaan started to build a partnership, until Dillon Burns got an important run out for the Bays, dismissing Burgess for 25. The Shoes started a collapse in there batting order, with Hastings coming into the attack picking up two quick wickets having the shoes 6/122. Heading into the last session of the day, Bronstein and Colo built a 30-run partnership to bring the Shoes up to 150, before Bronstein was dismissed. Noarlunga's tail-end batsman couldn't stick out the innings getting bowled out for 166. The Bays' wickets were spread around, and Dillon Burns fielded exceptionally well. The Bays had 10 overs to bat to finish the day, and unfortunately David Marks could not stick it out, losing his wicket for one - the bays finished up on 1/10. Goolwa won the toss and sent Port Elliot in, as key opener Hayden Gordge was out first week for Port Elliot. Port Elliot got off to a solid start, but tight bowling and sharp fielding made it hard for them to score. Eventually the pressure got too much and wickets kept falling on a regular basis for the visitors, as they slumped to 5/34. Some hard hitting late from Port Elliot got them to just 72, as they were bowled out in the 42nd over. Andy Evans and Jayden Crees led the way with four wickets each, but it was Josh Jones that was the pick of the bowlers, bowling 21 overs straight with figures of 2/27. Goolwa had to face 28 overs to end day one. After losing an early wicket, Josh Jones then backed it up with the bat, as he and opener Fred Nissen put on 45 to finish the day at 1/48. Goolwa require just another 25 runs to claim first innings points. Willunga won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first. Harding and Roberts got their side off to a solid start before injury struck, P. Roberts having to retired hurt after popping his calf. Allard joined Harding and the two batted well to drinks, consistently turning the scoreboard over and at drinks Willunga were 0/61. McLaren stated the the second session well, claiming the wickets of Allard and Rafferty in quick succession. S. Roberts and Harding built again for their side, with Harding bringing up his half century just before tea. Roberts began to score with ease, but Banks and Wilson toiled hard for the Crushers without much luck. At the final drinks, Willunga were in a commanding position at 2/169. Harding (80) fell just after the break, run out by a quick moving Nairn at midwicket. With plenty of wickets in hand, Willunga really upped the run rate and finished their innings 7/266. The total was set up by classy 84 by Simon Roberts and topped off by Sean McIvor's quick fire 32 off 26 balls.

Bat and ball battle it out on day one