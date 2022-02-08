Basham looks to go around again

news, local-news,

David Basham is hoping he will be re-elected as the Member for Finniss at the upcoming state election. A member of the Liberal Party, Mr Basham was elected to the position in 2018 and appointed to Cabinet as the Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development in 2020, being responsible for agriculture, fisheries, forests, and regional development. "Representing Finniss has been exciting as one of the fastest-growing regions in South Australia," he said. During his term, he has advocated and delivered the new Goolwa Secondary College, the major school rebuild at Mount Compass and Victor, upgrades at the Port Elliot, Goolwa and Chiton Surf Life Saving Club Builds, the Goolwa Sports precinct build, and the 2018 election commitment of Crozier/Torrens Road Roundabout. Recently the Victor Harbor Road part duplication started, and stage two of the Encounter Bay Sports Complex was announced. As Member, Mr Basham has attracted $123.7 million in state funding to Finniss for bowling and archery clubs, increases in Surf Life Saving resources, open spaces, tourism and COVID-19 business support, and the iconic Granite Island Causeway. He is passionate about continuing to serve his electorate and with continued support, infrastructure and vision, the region will go from strength to strength. He is committed to continuing the work he has started and keep advocating for the area that is truly his home.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/e0c77b2d-9463-40b8-ada4-15743d81909e.JPG/r36_89_511_357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg