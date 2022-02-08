Reports from Great Southern bowls clubs: Feb 7, 2022

news, local-news,

Three weeks to go before finals in the Open Gender section of Great Southern Bowling Association, and the level of bowls in all divisions has lifted. Many teams are jockeying for position on the premiership table to secure their position to play off in the major rounds. Division one saw both Willunga (top) and McLaren Vale (second) have relatively easy wins over their opposition. Willunga had a two rinks to one and 22 shot win over Myponga, while McLaren Vale playing at home were too strong for Port Elliot, winning all three rinks and by 40 shots. The next four clubs are all vying for a finals position, with 12 points separating Encounter Bay (third) from Goolwa Black (fourth), one point further away is Goolwa White (fifth) and a further five points away Victor Harbor (sixth). This Saturday's matches see: Strathalbyn home to Myponga, Red and Whites are expected to win comfortably. Willunga home to Encounter Bay, at home Willunga should gain maximum 12 points. Port Elliot at home to Goolwa White, Ports could cause an upset. Yankalilla home to McLaren Vale, Crushers too strong for the Tigers. Victor Harbor home to Goolwa Black, match of the round, Goolwa to take the points. Thursday Women's pennants all have a bye this week due to a scheduled Country Round Robin carnival, which unfortunately due to COVID-19 has been postponed to a later date. In the meantime, without readjusting the program, the Thursday Women's pennant last minor round match will be played on Thursday, February 17. In division one, Goolwa Black is 20 points ahead of second placed Victor Harbor, with nine points separating second and fourth placed teams. Saturday Pennants Division 1 Port Elliot lost to McLaren Vale 32/73 played at McLaren Vale. Ian McLeod 11/23, Jim Gamble 11/25, Chris Monk 10/25. Port Elliot 8th on the ladder. Division 2 Port Elliot was defeated by Clarendon at home, 49/76. Rosie Jacquier 18/27, Ern Taylor 19/19, Jim Schofield 12/30.. Division 3 Port Elliot was defeated by Aldinga Bay 52/30 in an away game. Bob Henry 17/23, Barry Trowbridge 19/26, Anthea Faull 16/19. Port Elliot is 3rd on the ladder Division 4 Port Elliot was defeated by Goolwa, played at Goolwa 36/91. Mike McBride 9/26 Lorraine Fox 15/28 Neville Thomas 12/37. Division 5 Port Elliot played at Myponga, losing by only four points, 66/70. Dianne Thomas 17/28, Dorothy Price 24/27, Chris Brindal 25/15. Thursday Pennants Division 1 Port Elliot defeated Encounter Bay at home 65/52. Anthea Faull 223/22, Libby Henschke 15/19, Rosie Jacquier 27/11. Port Elliot currently 3rd on the ladder. Division 2 Port Elliot in a hairsplitting match defeated McLaren Vale in an away game 53/52. Lorraine Fox 13/25, Dorothy Price 27/10, Lynne Trenerry 13/16. Port Elliot is 2nd on the ladder. Division 3 Port Elliot was defeated by Strathalbyn Red 37/45 in a home match. Lyn Wenman 20/22, Raelene Southern 17/23. Only three weeks remain for our current bowling season, last games to be played on February 26 and then for those lucky enough the finals will begin. The Men's Seafood Medley is played on February 7 at 10am, so will have those results next week. The Ladies Seafood Day, which is always an extremely popular event with players attending from around the state, is to be held Monday, March 21 at 10am. Friday night teas are currently held at the Port Elliot Bowling Club commencing at 5.30pm. A second shift is held for guests who would like to attend from 6.30pm. If you would like to attend, please ring the club on 8554 2317 and leave a message detailing your name and phone number and someone will get back to you. Tuesday's South Coast Realty 1000 was cosponsored by Supa Service Tyre and Auto and Betta Home Living. Division 1 winners - Thunderbolts, Paul Sparre, Leigh Philp and Mike Brew. Second - Tall Short Boys, Randall Rabone, Geoff Watkins and Dion Millard. Third - 3 Amigos, Wally Humphrys, Frank Bayley and Phil Cochrane. Division 2 winners - The Kelpies, Geoff Berg, John Cunningham and Andrew Ireland. Second - Eldorado, Will Hayles, Marlene Richman and Clint Doney. Third - The Reachers, Bill and Sandy Nash and Nancy May. Men's Monthly Pairs was sponsored by Nankivill Conveyancing and the winners were G. Robertson and P. Cochrane. Second - R. Marshall and I Rigney. Third - M.Hallion and G. Wilson. Bay triples winners were Dave Roberts, Kevin Fuller and Don Lindner. Second - Vicky Roberts, Barry Howard and Doug Earle. Sponsor was South Coast Signs. Saturday Social was sponsored by South Coast Sand and Civil and the winners were Ian Dix, Heather Hutchins and Anne Overall. Second - Alby Fisher, John Manifold (Victor) and Tom Hugo. Third - Jean Jackson, Craig Mansfield (Glenelg) and Liz Warner. The final of the Championship Mixed Pairs was won by Heather and Phil Cochrane over Sandy and Geoff Berg. Activities recommenced at the club after an enforced COVID-19 lockdown. THURSDAY PENNANT In a very tight encounter at Yankalilla, division one earned 10 points with Shirley Koch winning by three shots. On the other two rinks Bronwen Mullen held on for a one shot win while Lyn Thatcher came home with a wet sail to only go down by a single shot. In division two, Joy Fuller and Val Secomb overcame strong opposition from Aldinga to record good wins while Nancy May went down by four shots. Division two white had strong opposition from Encounter Bay and lost all three rinks. SATURDAY PENNANT There were mixed results for the seven teams with the top three sides all losing. Only division one got close to Encounter Bay due to a comfortable win for the rink of Ken Waller. Both division two sides had a day to forget winning only one of the six rinks. Better news came from the lower sides with both division three and four having comfortable wins over Yankalilla. The stand out rink was Leith Davies with a big 25-6 win. Division five had a narrow loss against Encounter Bay with only Karen Shelton getting points for the Sea Eagles. Division six had a big win against Strathalbyn with Eileen Wreford having a day out with a 36-7 win. BRIDGESTONE SUPER TRIPLES We were able to resume the normal format of two games of 12 ends with the table leaders Graham Houston, Ian Fuller and Tony Forshaw maintain their good form by taking out the day by winning 17 of their 24 ends. They now head the table with 639.5 points from Ken Mableson, Jim Williamson and Ian Price on 577.5 points. NIGHT OWLS Night Owlers resumed in cool conditions on Wednesday Night with 18 teams enjoying being back on the greens. The teams were divided into two divisions. South Coast Realty sponsored the night and Peter Hooper was on hand to present awards to the Islanders who finished with a very impressive 32+32 win over Mixed Bag. The Misfits and Bowling Stones also had good nights to finish second and third respectively. With only five rounds to go there is a bottleneck at the top of the table with the Power, B and B, McCracken Snoozers and SMOG vying for bragging rights.

