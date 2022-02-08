Asbestos-affected homes added to EPA Public Register

news, local-news,

Landowners who had asbestos-contaminated material sold to them by the Goolwa Waste Depot will have property assessment details added to the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Public Register. From December 2018 until March 2021, the depot, which is run by the Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority (FRWA) inadvertently sold the material as crushed concrete aggregate. To date, 127 landowners have been identified as recipients of the material. EPA acting director of operations Keith Baldry said under two Environment Protection Orders issued to Alexandrina Council as the EPA licence holder for the site, the council had to: The details will be laid out in a Remediation Validation Report for each property, and these will be on the Public Register. This will see future owners of the properties informed of the reports. "This will ensure that any future disturbance can be undertaken safely, and assurance can be provided that the properties are considered safe," Mr Baldry said. FRWA executive officer Simon Grenfell said all of the identified properties had been assessed and remediation plans have been completed for 94 per cent of those properties. "FRWA are proceeding with the remediation of properties with over 30pc of properties now remediated," he said. "The health and safety of the community and staff continues to be a priority, and the Authority has been working to remediate all affected properties as quickly as possible using qualified asbestos management companies." Mr Grenfell encouraged anyone who thinks they may have the material on their property to call 0413 703 705 as soon as possible. Residents with questions can contact the EPA on 8429 7554 or engage.epa@sa.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/28d65959-4901-4fe1-9b49-e4a561a53b47.JPG/r0_242_2869_1863_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg