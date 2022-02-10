Goolwa ranked 26th in world's most popular online location

news, local-news,

While international travel has been impossible for many over the past two years, the use of social media has allowed people to admire locations from afar. Online platforms have allowed those lucky enough to visit beautiful locations to share their picture-perfect shots, and it seems that Goolwa has garnered a strong international reputation. Inspired to find the most popular 'villages' on social media, Uswitch.com accumulated the number of times locations have been featured on the picture-sharing platforms Instagram and Pinterest. After analysing more than 40 beautiful locations, the United Kingdom-based price comparison service and switching website revealed its findings. Goolwa was ranked as the 26th most popular social media location, receiving 41,120 combined total social media appearances. Mission Beach (eighth) was the only other Australian location on the list. Despite proudly flying the flag for the Fleurieu, the historic river port found it hard to compete against Oia, in Greece, which was named the most popular with 1,612,671 social media appearances. The location's appearances across Instagram and Pinterest was over 80 per cent more than Furnas, Portugal, in 10th place. In second place was Vietnam's Halong Bay. Popular for scuba diving, hiking, and rock climbing, the area collected 1,168,018 posts on the social media platforms analysed. Ranking third is Greme, Turkey. With 1,129,300 appearances on social media, the location is home to many rock-chiselled churches and is famous for regular hot air balloon rides. For the full study, please visit: https://www.uswitch.com/mortgages/guides/worlds-most-beautiful-villages/

