Water activities to return, as Encounter Lakes and Franklin Island re-open

news, local-news,

Residents will be able to use the Encounter Lakes Waterway and Franklin Island Waterway for recreational purposes, after a brief closure late last month. The waterways were closed after testing found higher than the guideline value for Enterococci faecalis (a faecal indicator bacteria) in more than one location in the Encounter Lakes System. However, the City of Victor Harbor explained that recent results from water quality tests have shown that the waterways are once again suitable for swimming and recreational use. "Council undertakes regular testing of water samples from Franklin Island and Encounter Lakes to ensure waters are safe for recreational activities," council said "This scheduled testing program will continue and water quality will be monitored." Council said due to the lake being in an open environment, contamination can occur from stormwater debris, animal faecal matter and fertilisers or composts used in gardens. Regular testing will continue during specific times of the year, and while many residents were disappointed about last month's closure, the aforementioned decision was made in the interest of public health. "Council undertakes regular testing of water samples from Franklin Island and Encounter Lakes monthly in peak times (December to April) and then in July/August to ensure waters are safe for recreational activities," the council spokesperson said. "Events where Enterococci levels spike above guideline values which require closure of the lake is not common and is done in the interest of public health."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/fb24ed7d-5baf-485e-930f-2d5736e262f6.jpg/r92_0_1508_800_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg