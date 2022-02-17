elders, housing, investing

We have all had those conversations with friends and family over the past 30 years remembering when Middleton was "so cheap." "If only I had bought on Hindmarsh Island 10 years ago," we said. "Is Encounter Bay really too far from Victor central with those great views?" "God, I should have bought 20 blocks in Encounter Lakes." The current market is in a frenzy and Elders Fleurieu and Hills is here to help investors navigate the boom. "Don't be one of those saying they should have invested in real estate during COVID," Elders Hills and Fleurieu sales manager, Roger Smith said. "Growth has been unprecedented since the previous boom in 2004-2006," "The market in some areas has doubled over this period across the whole range of property types." "Our baby boomer market from around Australia and the rest of the world are returning to South Australia with retirement dollars and they perceive the market in SA is very affordable." "Demand is significantly higher for all types of properties." "The stock levels are as low as I have ever seen, due primarily to our residents and holiday homeowners appreciating what they have, where they are and not wanting to leave." "Average returns in investment in our market over the past three years have been extraordinary, far higher than any other forms of investment with the exception of Crypto stocks but far less volatile. They don't make any more land in such a beautiful location." "We are still one of the most affordable locations in Australia and we are only one hour from a state capital in Adelaide." "If you could work from anywhere in the world how good is South Australia's Fleurieu and Hills region, coastline, wine region, food bowl and amazing scenery?" "Contact us to have discussions on how to enter the market." Based in Victor Harbor, Normanville and Strathalbyn, Elders has more than 100 years of experience in real estate in the Fleurieu. Contact Elders Hills and Fleurieu sales manager, Roger Smith on 0407 261 685.

Pick up an investment property before they are all gone

