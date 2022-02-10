Smiling Samoyed Brewery staff member tests positive to COVID-19

news, local-news,

A staff member at the Smiling Samoyed Brewery has received a positive result for COVID-19, following a test on Wednesday. In an online statement, the Myponga-based brewery explained that the positive staff member attended the brewery bar on Monday (February 7) and Tuesday (February 8) prior to developing symptoms. Despite the news, there is seemingly no reason for patrons who visited the brewery on the aforementioned dates to be worried about being labelled a close contact. "The staff member was masked and following required COVID-safe practices. Our understanding is that no member of the public would classify as a close contact under current definitions," the brewery said. Under SA Health guidelines, a close contact is defined as someone who has interacted with a person with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more and where masks are not worn by the person and the COVID-19 case. Someone is also close contact if they are in close physical proximity (within 1.5 metres) and are in an indoor setting. While the brewery is confident nobody will be classed as a close contact, people are being urged to monitor for any symptoms and contact the establishment if they would like further information. "If you attended on these days and would like further information to determine if you are a close contact please contact the brewery bar on 8558 6166 or bookings@smilingsamoyed.com.au," the brewery said. Staff members are currently following SA Health guidelines, while booked guests and manual COVID check-ins from the day are being contacted. "The health and safety of our customers and staff is important to us," the brewery said. This isn't the first scare that the brewery has experienced, with guest testing positive result for COVID-19 on February 2 after attending the brewery bar the day prior.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/edbc9ea0-9a9e-41da-86c8-878952f869a9.jpg/r1_209_2047_1365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg