New vessel storage facility to be built following land purchase

news, local-news,

The future of the Victor Harbor-Goolwa Sea Rescue Squadron has just become a whole lot brighter, following two exciting announcements. Member for Finniss David Basham and Emergency Services Minister Vincent Tarzia recently revealed that land will be purchased in Victor Harbor to establish a new vessel storage facility. The land will be purchased with State Government funds, and is just one of many boosts for the squadron, which includes VMR Vessel and Tow Vehicle Replacement funding to replace its assets in Goolwa. Additionally, a new rescue vessel VH65, worth $375,000, is due to arrive later this year, allowing volunteers to focus on keeping the community safe. Mr Basham said the addition of a new vessel and storage facility will allow the squadron to "focus on what they signed up for". "With a new vessel on the way and storage space already stretched, we're delivering a new storage facility for the Victor Harbor-Goolwa Sea Rescue Squadron so that its hard-working volunteers can focus on what they signed up for," Mr Basham said. The importance of having high-quality facilities and equipment cannot be understated, especially in a sector that revolves around keeping people safe. Mr Tarzia explained that it was the State Government's duty to provide the necessary resources needed for the squadron to function. "It's certainly incumbent upon us as a government to do what we can to make sure that they've got all the tools and resources that they need," Mr Tarzia said. "They're going to be able to use it for storage and also it will future proof what they do for decades to come." Squadron volunteer Will Collins said the future is bright for the group, and many can't wait to see shovels hit the ground when it comes to the new storage facility. "Victor Harbor Sea Rescue Squadron are really excited about this opportunity for this block of dirt we've got here," Mr Collins said. "It's been a while in the works. It's going to offer us a really good opportunity to respond faster and easier and a lot more access for members and great efforts the Minister's gone through to secure it for us. "It's very exciting times."

