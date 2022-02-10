Polling booth locations announced for Finniss, Mawson, Hammond
Polling booth locations for this year's state election have been revealed by the South Australian Electoral Commission.
There are 10 locations people can place their votes in the Finniss electorate, while 16 sites will be available for Mawson voters.
Langhorne Creek and Strathalbyn are now part of the Hammond electorate, and voters can place their votes at Langhorne Creek Soldiers Memorial Hall and Strathalbyn Town Hall.
An announcement of how to vote if you are in isolation for COVID-19 reasons is expected to be announced by the electoral commission in the coming weeks.
The locations for Finniss are:
Currency Creek Community Hall
Goolwa Primary School
Goolwa Uniting Church
Middleton Pioneer Hall
Mount Compass Area School
Port Elliot Primary School
Victor Harbor Church of Christ
Victor Harbor Lutheran Church
Salvation Army Church Victor Harbor
The locations for Mawson are:
Aldinga Beach R-7 School
Aldinga Community Centre
American River Community Hall
Cape Jervis Community Recreation & Sporting Club
Kangaroo Island Community Education (Kingscote Campus)
Maslin Beach Community Hall
McLaren Flat Soldiers Memorial Hall
McLaren Vale Primary School
Myponga Hall
Parawa Recreation Centre
Parndana Community Health Centre
Kangaroo Island Community Education (Penneshaw Campus)
Second Valley Soldiers Memorial Hall
Sellicks Beach Community Hall
Willunga Show Hall
Yankalilla Area School
For every polling booth across the state, visit www.ecsa.sa.gov.au/elections/2022-state-election/polling-booth-finder
