Polling booth locations announced for Finniss, Mawson, Hammond

Polling booth locations for this year's state election have been revealed by the South Australian Electoral Commission.

There are 10 locations people can place their votes in the Finniss electorate, while 16 sites will be available for Mawson voters.

Langhorne Creek and Strathalbyn are now part of the Hammond electorate, and voters can place their votes at Langhorne Creek Soldiers Memorial Hall and Strathalbyn Town Hall.

An announcement of how to vote if you are in isolation for COVID-19 reasons is expected to be announced by the electoral commission in the coming weeks.

The locations for Finniss are:

Currency Creek Community Hall

Goolwa Primary School

Goolwa Uniting Church

Middleton Pioneer Hall

Mount Compass Area School

Port Elliot Primary School

Victor Harbor Church of Christ

Victor Harbor Lutheran Church

Salvation Army Church Victor Harbor

The locations for Mawson are:

Aldinga Beach R-7 School

Aldinga Community Centre

American River Community Hall

Cape Jervis Community Recreation & Sporting Club

Kangaroo Island Community Education (Kingscote Campus)

Maslin Beach Community Hall

McLaren Flat Soldiers Memorial Hall

McLaren Vale Primary School

Myponga Hall

Parawa Recreation Centre

Parndana Community Health Centre

Kangaroo Island Community Education (Penneshaw Campus)

Second Valley Soldiers Memorial Hall

Sellicks Beach Community Hall

Willunga Show Hall

Yankalilla Area School

For every polling booth across the state, visit www.ecsa.sa.gov.au/elections/2022-state-election/polling-booth-finder

