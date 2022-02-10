Polling booth locations announced for Finniss, Mawson, Hammond

community,

Polling booth locations for this year's state election have been revealed by the South Australian Electoral Commission. There are 10 locations people can place their votes in the Finniss electorate, while 16 sites will be available for Mawson voters. Langhorne Creek and Strathalbyn are now part of the Hammond electorate, and voters can place their votes at Langhorne Creek Soldiers Memorial Hall and Strathalbyn Town Hall. An announcement of how to vote if you are in isolation for COVID-19 reasons is expected to be announced by the electoral commission in the coming weeks. The locations for Finniss are: Currency Creek Community Hall Goolwa Primary School Goolwa Uniting Church Middleton Pioneer Hall Middleton Pioneer Hall Mount Compass Area School Port Elliot Primary School Victor Harbor Church of Christ Victor Harbor Lutheran Church Salvation Army Church Victor Harbor The locations for Mawson are: Aldinga Beach R-7 School Aldinga Community Centre American River Community Hall Cape Jervis Community Recreation & Sporting Club Kangaroo Island Community Education (Kingscote Campus) Maslin Beach Community Hall McLaren Flat Soldiers Memorial Hall McLaren Vale Primary School Myponga Hall Parawa Recreation Centre Parndana Community Health Centre Kangaroo Island Community Education (Penneshaw Campus) Second Valley Soldiers Memorial Hall Sellicks Beach Community Hall Willunga Show Hall Yankalilla Area School For every polling booth across the state, visit www.ecsa.sa.gov.au/elections/2022-state-election/polling-booth-finder

