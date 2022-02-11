Jetty Caravan Park cabins to offer attractive option in Normanville

news, local-news,

The District Council of Yankalilla has revealed the design and configuration of the 23 new single-story cabins to be constructed at the Jetty Caravan Park in Normanville. Part of the Normanville Foreshore and Jetty Caravan Park Masterplan, council believes the designs present an attractive new accommodation offering in the Fleurieu, with the potential to attract year-round interest. A total of six cabins styles have been selected to meet a diverse range of accommodation needs. The styles range from an open-plan studio-style Beachcomer to spacious Beach Breeze two-bedroom cabins that have verandas perfect for those who like to entertain al fresco. Three cabins, in The Tide range, have full disability access while other configurations include Jetty View, Normanville, and The Dune, which are two-bedroom cabins ideal for families, couples or groups of friends. Council chief executive officer Nigel Morris said that the cabin configurations were selected with the view of offering choice, convenience and quality accommodation - but also affordability. "It's important to note that the Jetty Caravan Park is a council-owned establishment," Mr Morris explained. "The new cabin designs were finalised with one overarching thing in mind and that is to increase revenue generation from the asset for the benefit of rate-payers. "The 23 new cabins add tremendous value to our area masterplan and ultimately to the economy of our community as a whole." For every dollar of caravan park income generated in Australia, a total of $1.38 of local economic activity is generated, according to statistics from the Caravan Park Industry Association of Australia. Mr Morris said that all cabins will be single storey with elevations kept to a minimum with a maximum height of 50cm, as requested by residents during council's community consultation process. "The cabin design and construction materials are very maintenance friendly. The first of the new cabins will be arriving onsite in the third quarter of this year," Mr Morris said. The caravan park's 'Cabin Project' originally had a budget of $4,090,900, with equal funding coming from the State Government's Local Government Infrastructure Partnership Program, as well as council. Council secured additional funding of $2,045,450 last October through the Federal Government's Building Better Regions funding program. With equal contributions from the three tiers of government, the project will also improve local infrastructure, such as underground services, fire hydrants, electricity upgrades, fencing, and landscaping. "We are confident that the 'Cabin Project' will be successful and generate revenue for the community while adding significant economic value to surrounding local businesses," Mr. Morris said. The project also comprises of a combined new rebuild of the Surf Club and Kiosk, carparking, green space, nature play playground, dune restoration, beach interface and accessibility upgrades.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/ff7e3515-6098-4413-aaa6-3b43974ed1ed.jpg/r18_0_5703_3212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg