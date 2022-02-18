Funding to build age-friendly communities in the Fleurieu Peninsula

news, local-news,

The State Government has invested $600,000 across 34 projects to enhance the wellbeing of older South Australians, through this year's round of Office for Ageing Well Community Grants. Building age-friendly communities is a priority for the Fleurieu Peninsula, and the recent funding round has provided a massive boost to older residents in the region. Two Fleurieu projects received funding, with the City of Victor Harbor ($60,000) and Alexandrina Council ($38,000) both securing support for its respective projects. Funding for the City of Victor Harbor came from the Age Friendly SA Grants category and will go towards its 'Connecting Through the Art of Ageing' project. The Community Wellbeing teams of City of Victor Harbor, Alexandrina Council, District Council of Yankalilla and Spark Curiosity Consulting collaborated to design and apply for the grant. The project will reach out to people in the region and encourage them to use their artistic creativity to explore ageing as a lifelong process. City of Victor Harbor chief executive officer Victoria MacKirdy said building age-friendly communities is a priority for the Southern Fleurieu Peninsula. "This project aims to spark curiosity about the process of ageing while exposing the harmful impacts of ageism through art and creativity," Ms MacKirdy said. "Participants in the project will have the opportunity to build intergenerational connections through drawing, writing, photography, dance, music, theatre and other creative arts. "The activities will be designed to encourage conversations about ageing and empower action against ageism." Ms MacKirdy said over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the lifestyle and wellbeing of older people. "The need to strengthen intergenerational connections and educate our community about the challenges of ageing has never been more important," she said. The project team will now finalise the format and details of the project before promoting participation from the community. The 'Connecting through the Art of Ageing' project is expected to commence in mid-2022. The 'Alexandrina Seniors Engagement Project' also received funding through the Age Friendly SA Grants category, and will support the social connection of older people. Using a co-design approach to inform content, usability, and accessibility of Alexandrina Council's website, older people will increase connection to social groups across the region. Increasing the connection to social groups in the region will potentially create opportunities for older people to readily find information and enhancing digital literacy. Minister for Health and Wellbeing Stephen Wade congratulated this year's funding recipients. "I would like to congratulate the successful recipients for their efforts to support older South Australians, including those from diverse cultures and backgrounds, to age well," he said. "These grants will support a wide range of projects that tackle ageism and ageist stereotypes, support older people to actively participate in their community and recognise older South Australians for their valued contributions across their lifetime." For more information, including the full list of recipients for the Office for Ageing Well 2021-2022 Community Grants, visit www.sahealth.sa.gov.au/communitygrants.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/7cbc652d-8281-4a8b-9e56-d600fbfbab21.jpg/r2_48_905_558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg