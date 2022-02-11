Inman Quilters' exhibition cancelled, but raffle continues

community,

The Inman Quilters group have, over the years, supported a number of local communities financially and in kind across the southern Fleurieu Peninsula. Every two years since 2007, the Inman Valley-based quilting group has presented an exhibition of its work and invited visitors to view the display at the Inman Valley Memorial Hall. The exhibition ran over two-and-a-half days and saw anywhere from 200 to 400 people visit. In the lead up to and during the exhibition, there was always a magnificent quilt - sometimes two - raffled to raise monies for local charities, and many groups across the southern Fleurieu have benefited over the years. Due to COVID-19, the group made the difficult decision to cancel this year's exhibition, but the raffle will still be going ahead. First prize is a beautiful QS Dresden Plate Quilt created by members of the Inman Quilters group, which is currently on display at PennyLane Patchwork in Victor Harbor. Second prize is a gift basket of goodies. Raffle tickets have been sold since before Christmas in an effort to raise as much money as possible before the draw date of Sunday, April 24. All proceeds from this year's raffle will go to the Fleurieu Community Foundation, well-known for its contributions to those in need through grants, scholarships and other programs, including its well-established Homelessness Fund. Tickets are $2 each and are available from PennyLane Patchwork in Victor Harbor or through Margaret Houston on 0403 020 930

