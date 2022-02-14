news, local-news,

With the 2022 state election fast approaching, South Australians will have a strong say on the state's future come March 19. Mawson covers the western Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island - here are the candidates who have made themselves known. There may be more to come. The current Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell has been a fierce advocate for the area for the past 16 years. During that time, he has locked in the agricultural lands of the McLaren Vale region with legislation that stops urban sprawl. He also fought hard to get funding to duplicate the Liberal Party's one-way Southern Expressway and for the extension of the rail line to Seaford. The duplication of Main South Road, from Seaford to Sellicks, was also his idea. He said he has been disappointed at a lack of action from the State Government in the past four years. "Despite Labor announcing the much-needed infrastructure in the 2017 State Budget, construction has yet to start," he said. "A Malinauskas Government will do the job properly with four lanes all the way from Seaford to Sellicks and no roundabouts at Aldinga." Mr Bignell has built a reputation of helping individuals, schools, businesses, community groups and sports clubs. This was evident during the Kangaroo Island bushfires in 2019-20 when he worked with residents to help them during the fires. Mr Bignell has developed a list of important local policy and infrastructure pledges he will be taking to the election. Raised on a farm at Parawa on the Fleurieu Peninsula, Ms Williams' background in primary production is combined with a commitment to sustainability and responsible long-term planning. Ms Williams has qualifications in science and law and has been the executive officer of the Horticulture Coalition of SA, Primary Producers SA and the former Natural Resources Management Council. She has also been a member of the Training and Skills Commission, chairing the Agribusiness Industry Skills Council, and a member of the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board. Key priority areas raised over the last twelve months, according to Ms Williams, have been local roads, health services and character preservation and environmental issues. Recent government achievements include the banning of single use plastic products, the proclamation of the Aldinga Washpool as a conservation park plus 3.6 million hectares being added to the protected area network in Munga Thirra-Simpson Desert National Park, a significant increase in the number of park rangers and strong uptake of renewable energy in South Australia. She is also aware of the importance of effective and accessible education and training, as well as workforce issues and housing availability. "I'm committed to fair, balanced and inclusive policies and processes, underpinned by the best evidence available - driven by good outcomes," she said. "It's critical that representatives at all levels of government work well together, regardless of political affiliations, and I'm committed to doing that." Jason Garrood believes we have reached a "critical time" in the climate crisis and there is a desperate need for changes to save our health, economy and environment. Returning to the Mawson electorate, Mr Garrood, and his wife, are raising their young family in their environmentally-designed and built home in the McLaren Vale area. "Being an older, semi-retired General Practitioner, I now have time to concentrate on promoting social health and well-being and protecting the environment through science-based government," he said. "Most Australians want our politicians to do much more for the climate and for society. If elected, I would do just that." Plans to tackle climate change include; rapidly transitioning to renewable energy, electrified transport and real carbon drawdown. He also plans to fund world-class public schools, hospitals, public transport and social services, and protect the GM-free Kangaroo Island environment. "I will represent all the citizens of Mawson in parliament to hold other parties to account and work hard to create a brighter, fairer and cleaner future for all of us, our children and grandchildren," he said. Steven Campbell's passion for animal welfare saw him join the Animal Justice Party three years ago. He said most people oppose animal cruelty, but are unaware of the ways their everyday choices contribute to a system that maintains animals' suffering. "Live export, factory farming, duck shooting and puppy farms are all legal in South Australia yet cause untold pain and distress to animals," he said. Mr Campbell explained that the environment is also at the heart of what the party is fighting for. "Like millions of others, I watched in horror as bushfires devastated Australia, including on Kangaroo Island within the seat of Mawson, in the summer of 2019-20," he said. "As the climate situation rapidly evolves, the danger of bushfire will only increase and, given that animal agriculture is responsible for more than 15 per cent of global greenhouse gases, something must change." If elected, the party will also campaign for affordable vet care. Proud to be a candidate, Mr Campbell said he is "just a regular bloke who wants to make a difference". *NOTE: Other candidates for the seat may become known in coming days and will be in future articles.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/206634af-860b-4ae3-86aa-a537e0ef053a.jpg/r94_191_3127_1905_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg