Windsurfer LT sailboards race with dinghy fleet for the first time

news, local-news,

Last Sunday marked a significant event at Goolwa Aquatic Club, with Windsurfer LT sailboards racing with the dinghy fleet for the first time. The original Windsurfer enjoyed great popularity through the late 1970s and 1980s, both for recreation and racing in various formats, but declined with a trend towards other sailboarding disciplines. Several years ago, the Windsurfer LT was launched; the heavy plastic board of the original replaced with a substantially lighter and slightly wider version, and a much more refined sail than the earlier Windsurfer. The advent of the Windsurfer LT has seen a significant resurgence of the sport, with over 1000 sold around Australia and over 100 in South Australia, and a strong racing fleet off Adelaide's metropolitan beaches. In response to an approach from some local windsurfing enthusiasts, the club decided to open entry to Sunday afternoon racing to Windsurfer class sailboards (both classic and the new LTs). It was great to see two sailors, Max Brown and Jake Steele, contest three races with the intermediate fleet. For the record, Max won after some close racing. It's hoped that numbers will continue to grow. Six Sabre dinghies once again dominated the turnout for the Senior fleet, accompanied by a Laser, Laser Radial, Finn, Tasar and an RS200. Race one was started in a fresh breeze of 12-14 knots; perfect for Dave and Kelly Steele in the RS200, who made up for a less than perfect start with a couple of screaming spinnaker reaches on the first loop of the course bringing them close to the lead. Half-way through the race, the breeze dropped right back, with the second loop a much slower affair. A cat-and-mouse game on the final downwind leg saw the RS200 creep ahead of Peg Offler and Bryan Lindsay in the Tasar to take line honours. Not far enough in front of the pack to avoid losing to the Sabres of Craig McPhee and Rob Gale and the Finn of Bruce Konings on yardstick, but enough for a handicap win also. John Gratton sadly retired during race one with equipment failure. Race two went to Tim Frears in the Laser from Bryan and Peg in the Tasar, with Rob Gale taking third place and Bruce Konings in fourth, all doing well in the fickle conditions. On yardstick corrected, Craig McPhee was again fastest, from Rob Gale, Tim Frears and Cadan Smith in the Laser Radial. The third and final race saw Peg and Bryan showing great speed around the course to cross the line first. Tim Frears finished second, Bruce Konings third and Craig McPhee fourth; on yardstick corrected time, Craig posted his third win for the day, ahead of Peg and Bryan, Rob Gale and James Veale. Overall on yardstick, Craig McPhee was a clear winner with three wins, Rob Gale second, and Peg and Brian third on count back. On handicap, Derek Maxted took the day, with Peg and Bryan in the Tasar narrowly edging out Bruce Konings in the Finn for second place. In the intermediate division, Django and Lucas in a club Pacer narrowly beat both the Windsurfers to take first place on the day on both yardstick and handicap. Racing resumes next Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/8caea725-e3a5-4efe-adcb-5034ffaf4ee0.jpg/r412_190_3212_1772_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg