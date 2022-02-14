news, local-news,

A Myponga man has been arrested after a teen-aged girl reported an alleged sexual assault at Seaford Meadows. The 17-year-old girl told police that between 2am and 4am on Wednesday, February 9, she was approached by a man on a motorbike at a park on Derrick Street. She alleged he sexually assaulted her. Southern District detectives investigated and on Friday, February 11, they arrested a 37-year-old man at a Myponga address and charged him with two counts of rape. He was refused bail by police and will face Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Monday, February 14. Police urge anyone with information about the incident or witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of the park to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CPZuwK23BkQZpzJQJygUxN/0194c239-56d8-4d6b-a3d8-13f43953277d.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg