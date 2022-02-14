news, local-news,

Langhorne Creek's own Paralympian Michael Roeger has set a new world record in the 5000m in front of a home crowd. Taking part in the Adelaide Invitational on Saturday, February 12, Roeger ran the race in 13:52.05, smashing his own world record in the T46 (arm amputee) classification. This time eclipsed his previous world record, set at the Sydney Track Classic in March last year, by more than eight seconds. It is the second consecutive time he has broken his own world record in the 5000m - last year's time of 14:00.25 in Sydney beat the record he set in 2018. Roeger said post-race that he was in the right headspace leading into the race, and having a home crowd behind him helped. "I didn't think that I would have the chance to talk about a world record in the 5000m tonight," he told Athletics SA. "It goes to show that if you come into the night and the race relaxed, it goes a long way, and the home crowd and the Adelaide track really helped me." This new record comes after what he described as a "disappointing" result in the marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where he finished in sixth place - despite having sustained a stress fracture in his leg just five weeks before the race. "I have just got my head right and find my mojo in the past four weeks - I gave myself the time to put Tokyo behind me and it's a clean slate for me, the last five weeks have showed that," he said. He will be aiming for Paralympic glory again, but with both the 5000m and his pet event, the marathon, not on the Paris 2024 schedule in his class, he would be focusing on the 1500m. "The marathon isn't in, but I am in good 5000m and 1500m shape so Coach (Philo) Saunders thinks I can get back on the track and compete for the gold," he said. Fellow Fleurieu runner Jordan McMillan competed in the 100m and 200m at the Adelaide Invitational. She made the final for the 200m, finishing eighth with a time of 24.76 seconds, and won the 100m B final in 11.93 seconds.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/f415ad1c-0d5a-410b-b27f-76797a27bb72.jpg/r0_144_4346_2599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg