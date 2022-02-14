Back Valley makes its move in Great Southern tennis

news, local-news,

Back Valley was the big winner in round 14 of Great Southern tennis, with a two-rubber win at Back Valley sneaking them to fourth spot and displacing their defeated opponent Port Elliot. With the hosts strengthened by the appearance of Ryan Pearsons and Port Elliot missing its number one man Scott McPhee, it was always going to be a hard battle for Elliot despite its women Kathryn Witcombe and Julianne Lowrey winning the doubles. Back Valley's Kerryn Pearsons strong win swung the match in the Valley's favour to see the club looking at finals action once again. Goolwa had little difficulty in defeating Victor Harbor by six rubbers at Goolwa. The home side set the tone in the doubles, losing only one game in the four sets across both matches, and it didn't get any better in the singles. Goolwa received a forfeit in the top women's single while Kaylene Brook showed her ability to step up to any situation in a strong win. Victor's Jakob Arbon and Hugo Smit would have learnt plenty from their matches against Paul Roberts and Mike Howard to improve their game - hopefully the improvement will come quickly for these two. Like the other matches, Myponga-Sellicks' five rubbers to one defeat to Inman Valley was affected by having three men unavailable, which made the match-up even more daunting. Inman started strongly with Dylan Wilson and David Giltinan winning well, but the Myponga-Sellicks women of Amy Veron and Kellie Galbraith upstaged their more fancied Inman counterparts to take the women's doubles. Any hope for the home side was snuffed out with strong wins to Giltinan, Wilson and Bree Liebhardt which ensured Inman remained top. In the penultimate round of the season this Saturday, all eyes will be on Goolwa hosting Back Valley, with both teams having plenty to play for. As the ladder is determined by a match ratio that factors in sets won by a team, regardless of if they win or lose the day, Goolwa will want as many sets as possible to overtake Inman, while Back Valley will want plenty to cement their top four spot. It won't be an easy task for Back Valley, having only managed three sets in its previous two meetings, and I think it will go the same way with Goolwa winning comfortably. Port Elliot hosts Myponga-Sellicks and the home side has a far greater incentive for success as its looks to get back into the top four. Myponga-Sellicks, realistically, is in a holding pattern where it can't be dislodged from third spot and it's a question of whether it prefers to play Back Valley or Port Elliot in the first week of finals. Curiously enough, Myponga-Sellicks plays both teams in the last two rounds so it could have a big say in who gets the fourth spot. Port Elliot won the first outing but Myponga-Sellicks beat the side comfortably in the return fixture, and I sense Myponga-Sellicks is playing with more intent and energy and should win strongly. Inman Valley travels to Victor Harbor looking for another a solid win to keep Goolwa at bay. With only two sets the difference between Inman and Goolwa, Inman will be aiming to win all the sets on offer. Victor challenged Inman in its recent outing and being on the Victor courts, it could assist the team to challenge the favourites. Inman is determined to finish top this season and there's even talk of mid-week practice, an unheard event for the club, so it knows the ramifications of what's ahead and it's why it will get the points on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/5603739c-c06a-47ce-81f3-4eba00029e19.jpg/r0_107_2276_1393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg