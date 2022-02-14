Latest reports from Great Southern bowls: Feb 14, 2022

news, local-news,

Here are the latest reports from Great Southern Bowling Association and its clubs. With two minor rounds to be played before the major round finals in the Open Gender Pennants and with one club recently experiencing a small COVID-19 outbreak, bowlers are focused on achieving their best to qualify for the finals. In Division One, the final four is all but decided, the teams to finish third and or fourth will battle it out over the remaining weeks. Willunga and McLaren Vale have secured first and second spots with the first finals due to be played at Willunga. Last Saturday's results saw Willunga and Port Elliot easily defeat opponents Encounter Bay and Goolwa White respectively to gain maximum points. In other matches Goolwa Black defeated Victor Harbor with the last bowl of the day to win two rinks to one and by one shot. Strathalbyn defeated Myponga two rinks to one and by 45 shots, while McLaren Vale defeated Yankalilla two rinks to one and by 10 shots. Division Two, Clarendon is clear of its rivals and are expected to host the first semi-finals. The next five teams are all vying for three spots for the finals. Division Three, top team Goolwa is a game ahead of second placed McLaren Vale Gold, with Milang, Port Elliot, Yankalilla, Encounter Bay and Aldinga Bay all within reach of making the finals. This week's Division One Open Gender matches: Willunga home to Strathalbyn, Willunga will be too strong and secure maximum points. Encounter Bay home to Goolwa Black: game of the day. Both teams must win to keep their final four positions. McLaren Vale home to Victor Harbor: Crushers will take maximum points. Myponga home to Port Elliot: Mudlarks can cause an upset on its home green. Goolwa White at home to Yankalilla: Whites should win comfortably. Last minor round of Women's Division One Pennants this Thursday will see McLaren Vale home to Port Elliot, Goolwa White home to Victor Harbor, Willunga home to Goolwa Black and Encounter Bay home to Yankalilla. The week started with Crack-the-Jack on Tuesday and there were two three-game winners. Ebba Ness and Fred Kelly were clear winners with Heather Briggs and Dan Hassell coming in second. Third place went to June and Peter Wass with two wins and a draw. 18 teams were in attendance at Night Owls and Cycologists took the chocolates ahead of B and B, followed by Power in third place. The Bridgestone Super Triples on Thursday were as played in mild conditions and was sponsored by Swan's Pharmacy. Winners were the experienced combination of Fred Kelly, Ron Pope and John McNamara, followed by Mike Hendricks, Ian Sellars and Dom Maselli. Three shots away in third place were Peter Barclay, John Florance and Mike Schumann, and WOL went to Greg Davis, Phil Cochrane and Ken Jarvis. The semi-finals of the men's club singles championships were completed on Friday. Graeme Wilson defeated Perry Phillips and the in-form Fred Kelly defeated Ken Mableson. Both ladies and men's finals will be played on Friday, February 25. In Saturday Open Pennant, the Div 1 match between Victor and Goolwa Black went down to the last shot of the day. Goolwa skipper Frank Gibbons was able to push a Victor bowl far enough to cut the end to the single shot, meaning a win to Goolwa by a single shot both in that rink and overall. Nik Pippos' rink covered the loss to Ken Waller and Ken Mableson went down by that 1 shot. Div 2 Blue was away to Goolwa and gained 10 points with solid wins to Dale Speck and Mick Hallion. Div 2 White played EB at home with only Chris Etherton's rink successful on the day. Div 3 travelled to McLaren Vale and suffered a 5 shot loss despite a good win to Leith Davies and a narrow 1 shot loss to Bronwen Mullen. Div 4 played Willunga at home and were the stars of the day with close wins to all 3 rinks and a valuable 12 points. Div 5 were away to Goolwa and were disappointed to come home with just 2 points due to a good win to Chris Sutton. Alan Desfontaines' rink was the third Victor side to lose by 1 shot. Div 6 travelled to Milang with Ray Watson recording a 2 shot win, but not enough to get the team over the line. Friday Night teas are going well, particularly with a delicious roast cooked by the Hammats a feature last week. Tuesday's South Coast Realty was cosponsored by Shed Boss and The Range Restaurant. Winners - Division 1 - The Jackhammers, Leo Staak, Graham Taylor and Trevor Green. Second - X Farmers, David and Di Brown and Lyn Todd. Third - Hook Line and Sinker, Brian Lord, David Amber and Ken Jarvis. Division 2 winners - Profile, Alan and Malcolm Yardley and Damian Bourne. Second - Sister Act, Joy Mundy, Joan Mann and Helen Williams. Third - Eldorado, Will Hayles, Bev Newman and Clint Doney. Ladies Monthly Pairs were sponsored by Chit Chat Newsagency. Winners - Joy Fuller, Nancy May and Val Sellars. Second - Lorraine Guerin, Jane Matthew and Eva Treen. Night Owls was sponsored by RAA and all three divisions played this week. In Division 1, Night on the Green defeated Encounter Bay. Other winners were Scotch on the Rocks, Unbiased Legends and Window Wizards. In Division 2, Hi Five defeated Bay Bad Boys and Owlpacas were too good for Phil's Phillies. Rink of the week was from Division 3, Patriots. Purple Wine Owls defeated Great Bowls of Fire. Bay 3s was sponsored by Glow Heating and Cooling and the winners were Barry Howard, John Cunningham and Tom Hugo. Runners-up - Randall Rabone, Kevin Fuller and Alan Pearce. Third - Dave Roberts, Dion Millard and Roger Cool. Saturday Social was won by Roger Hutchinson, Anne Calvert and Takami Milne. Second - Barry Zarnich and Terry Hobart. Third - Jean Jackson, Keith Robinson and Veronica Whibley. Sponsor was Victor Car Wash. The finals of the Singles Championships have been played and the crowd were very impressed with the good bowling of all players.Heather Cochrane defeated Helen Williams in the Ladies and Brian Lord was just too good for Wally Humphrys in the Men's. Division 1 Port Elliot defeated Goolwa White 81/42. Ian McLeod 26/13, Phil Hollow 31/15, Chris Monk 24/14. Division 2 Port Elliot lost to McLaren Vale 55/64, at home. Rosie Jacqier 8/28, Ern Taylor 22/11, Jim Scholfield 25/25. Division 3 Port Elliot lost to Milang in an away game, 56/59. Bob Henry 17/21, Barry Trowbridge 18/11, Anthea Faull 24/27. Division 4 Port Elliot was defeated by Langhorne Creek at home 60/67. Mike McBride 23/12, Lorraine Fox 13/42, Neville Thomas 24/13. Division 5 Port Elliot was defeated by Aldinga Bay 55/63 at home. Dianne Thomas 16/24, Dorothy Price 17/22, Tony Gunnel 22/17. We have arrived at the pointy end of the season with the ladies now entering the final match before finals set in. Division 1 Ladies are now poised at 3rd on the ladder and looking forward to a competitive finals event. Our Division 2 Ladies are 2nd on the ladder, having almost completed a fantastic season with one match left to play. For the Ladies at this late stage of the season we have had wonderfully competitive matches, enjoyed in a friendly spirit. Saturday mixed pennants have had some struggles, however Division 1 had great success on Saturday against Goolwa White with an 81-42 win.

