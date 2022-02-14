When the Vice-Commodore is away, the racing course gets changed

news, local-news,

There were superb sailing conditions at the Victor Harbor Yacht Club on February 5, with twenty boats on the water. Since Vice-Commodore Craig Pearsons was unable to be there, Laser sailor Paul Hawkins took over race officer duties for the day. Paul decided that it would be fun to change up the usual racing course, and give the sailors not just a physical workout but a mental one as well. Several sailors were seen with the course written on the back of their hands. Despite the unusual circuit, everyone got around it correctly, except for Trinity Woodley (19) on the Laser Lani, who thought she'd come first of the Lasers in the first race before realising she'd missed a buoy. The big cats had five finishing boats in two races, both times Steve Adams and Layla Porteous (12) on the Stingray Cutting Edge were in first place (overtaking Brett Pearsons for top placing in the series so far). Rob Ferguson on the Windrush Second Wind finished in second, and Rob Martin and Colin Grundy on their Nacra 5.8 Waitpinga were in third. A surprising number of Lasers were on the water in Division 2, as well as two ACs and a Sabre. Commodore Tony Gluyas on the Laser, No More Mr Nice Guy, again took first in both races, keeping him at the top of the board for Division 2 in the Club Handicap Series. He was closely followed by Paul Hawkins on his Laser, 5 O'Clock Somewhere, in second place for both races. However, Bodhi Porteous (15) on his Laser, The Speed of Light, did very well and came third in race one. Jody Martin on the AC Violent Crumple came third in race two. A big thank you to the club's amazing volunteer rescue boat crew and bridge crew. The Victor Harbor Yacht Club isn't just great sailing. The clubrooms are available for hire for events, whether a once off party or on a more regular basis like the Victor Harbor Art Society (VHAS), the local art group. A very friendly bunch, the VHAS holds gatherings on Thursday mornings from 9:30am to 1pm, where members bring art to work on and share ideas. A $5 fee per session is required and morning tea is provided. Anyone is welcome to come along and see what the VHAS is up to before joining as a member. Membership is $40; and members have all sorts of opportunities to join in with club activities, from seeing art demonstrations, to discounts for art workshops, to selling their own works through the club. The society has been using the clubrooms for nearly a year now, and a spokesperson for the VHAS said that using clubrooms was working "marvelously well." To get involved with the VHAS, visit their website at www.victorharborartsociety.com.au or come down to the Thursday session to try it out. To hire the VHYC for an event or ongoing group, contact the club on 08 8552 4837 or visit their website vhyc.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/d8e1dc20-dec1-4ff5-b33c-9d50304f14e0.jpg/r2_63_598_400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg