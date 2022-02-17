housing, investing, we connect property

Hot property: If you are looking to buy an investment property, We Connect Property director, Kate Barnett suggests having a good team to back you up. Photo: Supplied People coming back to South Australia from the eastern states and beyond has helped create a housing boom, according to We Connect Property director, Kate Barnett. "The boom is hot and it's very much a seller's market," Kate said. "If you're not sure about what to buy, a buyer's agent is an option or your property manager may be able to give some insight of the property and what you can expect as rent return." "In a seller's market you must put your best and final offer in as you may only get one shot, but you need to be wise about it and don't let your emotions drive the purchase." "If you connect with us, we can help you with this." Kate says We Connect Property always tries to achieve maximum results for their clients. "Our clients are more than just numbers," Kate said. "Just like the homes we sell or manage; we understand that everyone is different." "Far from recommending a cookie-cutter approach, we offer a tailored service, individually crafted to ensure that the right fit (and a fantastic outcome) is achieved every time." "From open communication and focusing on the things that will really work for you, to dedicated follow-up and genuine care for our clients - even after a deal has been done. It's our promise." Kate says buyers are currently looking for lifestyle properties, whether they are upsizing or downsizing. People are wanting to be more comfortable in their homes and have the option to work and entertain from their homes more. Kate believes now could be a good time to get into the market. "History shows that property in Adelaide has always gone up over a long term," Kate said. "Why wait? When it comes to property - It is not timing the market, it is time in the market. I believe we will continue to see great prices being achieved in Adelaide and will slowly level out but it will again start to rise over the long term." If you are looking to buy an investment property, Kate suggests having a good team to back you up. You will need: A good accountant

A good mortgage broker

A good conveyancer

A building and pest inspection

A good property manager "When it's time to select a property manager for your investment property, this decision can be life-changing," Kate said. "A great property manager will maximise the returns on your investment property and provide total peace of mind." "A poor property manager will cost you money and keep you awake at night, worrying about your investment property." "These steps are all very important so please take them seriously and please seek professional advice where necessary to make the right decisions and get the right protection." "Connect with us if you're not sure about any of the above." Call Kate on 0428 854 528. SHARE