More than 150 expiations given to 'shellfish' rogue fishers during holiday season

More than 150 people have been fined for recreational fishing offences over the summer holiday period, as the State Government urges people to report rogue fishers. A group of five collecting 658 Pipi from Goolwa Beach, which were were under the legal size of 3.5cm, in December last year was just one example of rogue fishers being caught during the festive season. All five persons were fined $717 ($625 +$92 victims of crime levy) each for taking over 100 undersized Pipi. Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham said with many warm days still on the horizon, it is a timely reminder that the best intel often comes from responsible fishers. "The majority of fishers follow the rules to ensure the long-term sustainability of our fish stocks for future generations to enjoy," Mr Basham said. "It's disappointing to have this many fishers caught doing the wrong thing over the school holiday period. "This sort of blatant disregard by a minority of people, infuriates everyone and has the potential to risk the sustainability of our fisheries." A total of 165 expiations, worth more than $83,000, were issued during December and January, with 114 of those incidences specifically in relation to the taking of blue swimmer crabs. "More than two-thirds of the people caught doing the wrong thing were fishing for blue swimmer crabs," Mr Basham said. "What really irks me is that most of those offenders caught with undersized crabs had a measuring device with them. "Rogue fishers who are caught doing the wrong thing risk a significant hit to the hip pocket and these fishers have learnt the hard way with more than $83,000 in on-the-spot fines." Mr Basham said seafood sustainability is important, which is why the State Government increased expiation penalties after years of pleas from responsible fishers, both recreational and commercial. "It's disappointing to have this many fishers think they are above the law. These rogue fishers infuriate everyone. Remember that you can help us crack down on fishers doing the wrong thing," he said. "If you see anyone breaking the rules, please report it through the 24-hour FISHWATCH number on 1800 065 522, or via the SA Recreational Fishing App."

