Milang man arrested over alleged drug possession

news, local-news,

A Milang man is one of three people arrested and charged over alleged drug possession offences. SA Police's Taskforce Ironside investigators arrested the 53-year-old, along with a 45-year-old Urrbrae man and a 38-year-old Evanston Park man, over February 1 and 2, following further investigations through the operation. It is alleged more than 800kg of dried cannabis had been trafficked and associated money laundering offences took place, with police alleging it took place between September 2019 and July 2020. "In addition, police will allege that messaging that provides evidence supporting the cannabis trafficking enterprise was located on the ANOM application," a SAPOL statement read. The Milang man was charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of a controlled drug. He faced court on February 8, where he was bailed. He will now face the Adelaide Magistrates Court on March 11.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/12909af2-959e-42c4-adc9-f9c8669a526c.jpg/r4_0_1199_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg