Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club U23 rowing team to compete in New South Wales

news, local-news,

The Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club will be cheering on its U23 Male rowing team as they compete at the 2022 Australian Surf Rowers League (ASRL) at Sydney's Elouera Beach from February 17-20. It is the club's first ever state surf boat crew, and after a number of competitive state team selection trials, the team is ready to make the club and South Australia proud. The young and talented rowing team consists of Lucas Schroeder, Noah O'Callaghan, Finn O'Callaghan, and Samuel Jackson. The boat captain is Darren Hocking. Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club secretary Suzanne Kapor explained that it was an honour to have state representation at the club. "We have a very young team - we have two older boys who are 21, but the other two are only 16 and 17. To make the state finals has been an absolute honour for the club," she said. "Everyone is absolutely delighted that they have been selected, and we are hoping a strong performance will get them to the state titles." Competitive state team selection trials at Robe, Goolwa, Moana and Middleton saw the U23 team produce strong performances and finish above Seacliff Surf Life Saving Club to qualify for the ASRL competition. Having young faces compete interstate has given the club a massive boost, especially after switching to a more youth focused approach. Ms Kapor said the club will continue to encourage youth, and hopes the U23 rowing team can inspire the next generation of youngsters. "The last few years we have been trying to build ourselves up again. We have been encouraging our youth at the moment, and this is our first real step towards getting our youth involved," she said. Regardless of the result, Ms Kapor said the club will forever be proud of the rowing team's achievement and putting Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club on the map at a state competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/b1ff430d-8171-4a3c-95f5-c0f41caaa31a.jpg/r4_0_1393_785_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg