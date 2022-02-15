Honouring 'Ducka', a dedicated Lion

community,

Goolwa Lion Don "Ducka" Williams sadly passed away on Monday, January 10. Ducka joined the Lions Club of Keith in July 1987 and transferred to the Lions Club of Goolwa in March 2008, and was a member of the Lions family for more than 34 years. He was born into a farming family in Keith, in the south east. At the age of 18, he became a foundation member of the Keith Apex Club and served in all office bearing positions until his enforced retirement from Apex at the age of 40. He was a lifetime member of Apex. As well as being an active member of Apex, Ducka was involved in other community organisations, including sporting clubs both as a player and administrator. He was a life member of the Keith Football Club. A couple of years after retiring from Apex, Ducka joined the Lions Club of Keith. During his membership he held many positions including club president and zone chairman. During this time, Ducka was the club's social chairman and organised club meetings at the local RSL Club, which was affectionately nicknamed 'Ducka's Tavern'. While farming, Ducka bred and trained may race horses for himself and other owners. After leaving the farm, he and his wife Claire lived in Keith for 14 years. Ducka undertook many different jobs including being the greenkeeper at the Keith Bowls Club for nine years. Moving to Goolwa was intended to mean retirement for Ducka, but those who knew Ducka recognised that retirement was never an option. This was especially because his son James was the local butcher, and the son was glad to have his father's help and assistance with the butcher shop. The members of the Lions Club of Goolwa and the many in the Goolwa community who knew Ducka will miss his wonderful company and friendship. Rest in peace.

