Compass women have a kick before Crows in curtain-raiser

Mount Compass Football Club's women's players took to Norwood Oval in a curtain-raiser against SMOSH West Lakes before the AFLW match between the Adelaide Crows and Western Bulldogs on Sunday, February 13.

The clubs were chosen to take part in the curtain-raiser through the Toyota Good for Footy program, having both been successful in the program's Gear Grants in 2021.

Both clubs were among 100 women's teams which received up to $1600 to purchase new footy guernseys and shorts.

They were then picked to participate in the curtain-raiser, which was played in warm conditions.

Despite going down to the Lions, the Bulldogs relished the experience.

The grant program is part of Toyota's long-running initiative to back grass roots football clubs.

