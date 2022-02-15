Pacific gull saved by wildlife rescue group, fed by local fishers | PHOTOS

community,

A pacific gull with a weighted hook through its eye has been rescued and released by the Fleurieu-based Wildlife Welfare Organisation (WWO). The bird was admitted to the WWO wildlife rescue centre on January 8, after being reported by a local fisherman at The Bluff jetty, Encounter Bay. Using specialised equipment, the pacific gull was quickly captured by WWO. On assessment, the gull had a large fishing hook and sinker embedded very close to its left eye. WWO was concerned the hook had pierced the eyeball and it was thought at first that the eye may need to be removed. The eye also had considerable ulceration as the incident had happened five days prior. The gull, which WWO nicknamed Gully, was commenced on analgesics, antibiotics, seabird vitamins and a special drug to help prevent any complications of captivity. A few days after admission, the bird needed minor surgery to clean and debride the wound to promote quicker healing. The wound then required numerous dressing changes and eye treatment by the WWO team over the next few weeks. Pacific gulls love their food and this bird would have eaten many kilograms of fish in the time it was in care. A group of local fishers kindly caught a supply of fish for the bird every few days. The pacific gull was released to many cheers on Friday, February 4 after spending four weeks in care.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/b0b1fee1-de47-4238-b47d-ed3cbad4ed18.jpg/r667_736_6833_4220_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg