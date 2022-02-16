Fleurieu teacher breaks windsurfing world record

news, local-news,

Victor Harbor windsurfer Peter Daish has set a world record while out on Lake George near Beachport on Tuesday, February 1. The Investigator College teacher broke the GPS Team Challenge 24-hour World Speed Sailing Challenge's distance record in a calendar day. The board Daish uses is made of carbon fibre and has a sail "like a wing of an aeroplane" with one curved side, one flat side, and a foil section. They can travel up to 1.8 times the wind speed. Daish set out 6am and stayed on his vessel for 14-and-a-half hours to travel 603 kilometres, eclipsing the previous record of 583km. Daish completed his run solo and unassisted, which included the set up, pack down, mechanical work, and carrying food and water. This is not a necessary requirement to go for the record, as competitors can have as many people helping as needed - but Daish wanted to do it all himself. He had sailed 17,000km over the last years to train for the fateful day, and when great conditions presented themselves, he headed out onto the lake. After a slow start, the wind built up to 25 knots and stayed all day. He averaged a speed of 43.5km/h and his top speed was 72km/h. He came across a couple of issues including a broken harness and a sail change due to the wind, but that did not stop him. His mate Sam joined him in the last three hours to keep him motivated and help guide him through the pitch black on a night with a new moon. "I had to go pretty hard to just do it in the daylight, so that was something I was really happy about - that I could actually break it in daylight," he said. He said he felt relief, joy, and pride that he had completed such a feat. "I remember looking at my watch as I was sailing along with Sam doing 60km/h across the water and doing big fist pumps in the air and he was doing big fist pumps in the air," he said. Then on Tuesday, February 15, he broke the Australian record for the fastest turn in the Alpha 500 at 53.5km/hr. He is also the current world record holder for the year so far for the nautical mile at 72.5km/h. "When you're skimming on top of the water, propelling yourself with just the force of the wind, it's very satisfying," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/6ada1ee9-fb84-4313-b2b6-2210895064d1.jpg/r429_675_2369_1771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg