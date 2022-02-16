community,

Domestic violence survivors and people going through tough times have a safe place to go and chat with someone informally at Goolwa. The Haven, located in the Goolwa Library, is a site where conversations can be had, information can be found, and support can be provided in a confidential manner. It was created through a partnership between the state government's Office for Women and the Alexandrina Council, and was officially launched on Friday, February 11. The Goolwa site is part of a network of Havens across regional South Australia which assists anyone experiencing or at risk of family violence. "This particular hub is going to be very important for people in the Alexandrina community who want access to face-to-face support from volunteers," Alexandrina Council mayor Keith Parkes said. Director of Office for Women Sanjugta Vas Dev said while the Goolwa Haven is aimed at providing for women, men are welcome to visit and access the information, advice, support, and referrals available. Trained volunteers stay on-site during the opening hours of 10am to 2pm, Monday to Friday. Dr Vas Dev said it would be tailored around the community's needs and be both responsive and proactive. "It's about engagement with the community, highlighting different services, and making opportunities for the volunteers to make social connections," she said. Cheryl de Lacey is one of the volunteers and she said it was a welcoming space for anyone to drop in to. Newly-retired after years of working in women's reproductive help, she wanted to give back to the community and the Haven provided the perfect option. "We are providing information and advice - people seek help for all sorts of reasons," she said. "Women's groups are very supportive and empowering, they share information and information is power."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/ab82f90b-89ab-4934-8f62-130edfdfaee8.jpg/r278_418_6837_4124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg