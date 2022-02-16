Sharkie's Discrimination Bill amendment sparks Liberal MPs' revolt

news, local-news,

An amendment to the controversial Religious Discrimination Bill put forward by Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie saw five Liberal MPs cross the floor to join Labor and four crossbenchers in backing her call. Ms Sharkie's amendment to the Sexual Discrimination Act 1984 would see transgender students better protected under the Act. The bill was passed in the lower house, but Ms Sharkie wanted Section 38 (3) removed. The section would let religious schools discriminate based on sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status or pregnancy. This was taken out to facilitate a push for all students in the LGBTQIA+ community to be protected. Ms Sharkie said hundreds of Mayo residents had shared concerns about the Bill. "Most community members in Mayo who contacted me regarding the Religious Discrimination Bill do not take issue with providing protection for people of faith against discrimination on the grounds of religion, however around nine out of 10 have expressed concern that the bill would allow religious institutions to discriminate against others on grounds such as faith, sex, disability, race and age," she said. "While I remain in support of the need to prohibit religious discrimination in Australian public life, I had concerns that certain provisions of the Bill carved out exemptions to allow religious institutions to discriminate. "I was also concerned that the bill's provision for 'statements of belief' could lead to discrimination on those other grounds - sex, disability, race, age - and that this could cause potential harm for vulnerable members of our community including young people and people living with disability." She said while she preferred the Bill had not been passed at all, she was glad members from various parties backed her change. "This expressed the clear intent of the majority of the House of Representatives that religious schools should no longer operate under an exemption allowing discrimination against students because of their sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or relationship status or pregnancy," she said. "My amendment seeking to remove similar exemptions which allow discrimination against teachers and workers in religious schools was defeated by the government and Labor members." The Bill has since been rejected by the Senate for debate. "The government has raised concerns over potential 'unintended consequences' of the successful amendment. I have asked for a copy of any advice pertaining to the amendment, which was identical to that tabled by the Shadow Attorney-General Hon Mark Dreyfus QC MP, and is of the view that any such concerns, if genuinely held, should properly be prosecuted in the Senate," Ms Sharkie said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/e6bc4c4a-71b4-4648-be61-d4009096d3ea.JPG/r0_24_825_490_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg